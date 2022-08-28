The Last of Us: Part 1 releases trailer summarizing accessibility features and Xbox boss congratulates them

A new blog post goes into much greater depth about the 60+ options that will be in the game.

Las accessibility features are fantastic news for break various barriers that prevent some people from being able to play the titles they want. Naughty Dog is a pioneer in this, because with The Last of Us: Part II it demonstrated it. Now everything indicates that the same thing will happen and may even go further, with The Last of Us: Part 1.

There are over 60 accessibility options to ensure you can play your wayPlayStation has released a new trailer that summarizes some accessibility features highlights that The Last of Us: Part I will bring. Even so, in any case, the entire updated and detailed list, with video examplesis explained in more depth in the official PlayStation blog entry.

As seen above in the tweet, they are over 60 accessibility options “to ensure you can play your way.” Roughly speaking, the accessibility options that PlayStation delves into in its blog are about the following headings:

Accessibility Presets



Alternative controls



Magnification and visual aids



motion sickness



Navigation and scrolling



Text to speech and audio signals



Combat Accessibility



subtitles



game difficulty



Even Phil Spencer has had the detail to congratulate Naughty Dog for the great job done with these accessibility options whose purpose is to break down the barriers that prevent you from playing a video game.

The title will come out september 2 by way of exclusive to PS5, although later it will be on PC. It was three days ago that Joel and Ellie thrilled us once again in the launch trailer for The Last of Us: Part 1. There was also a first video look at The Last of Us series on HBO, with new characters on stage.

