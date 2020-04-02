The Last Of Us Part II Delayed Due To The Coronavirus

Sony Interactive Leisure has delayed the discharge of The Final of Us Section II by Naughty Canine, along with Iron Man VR on PSVR until further notice due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

In a tweet to the group, Naughty Canine says it had accomplished the game and was as soon as fixing some final bugs in anticipation of a May 29 release.

The developer wishes to “be certain that all people will get to play The Final of Us Section II spherical the same time,” nevertheless logistical points imposed by the current pandemic have prevented Naughty Canine and SIE from attaining that.

This may increasingly allude to the shortage to coordinate the opposite bodily variations of the game (it has 4 – regular, explicit, collector’s, and elite), along with the digital one, on the an identical time. Alternatively, neither the developer nor the author have specified as lots.

Naughty Canine says it hopes the prolong won’t be prolonged, and might exchange avid avid gamers when it has new information.

[Provide: Sony Interactive Leisure, Naughty Canine]