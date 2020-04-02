The Last of Us Part II has been delayed again, will launch at a later date

It’s going to be a while longer sooner than Joel and Ellie’s story continues.

What you want to grasp

The Closing of Us Part II was as soon as first launched in 2016.

After to begin with being scheduled for February, The Closing of Us Part II was as soon as delayed to Might.

As a result of of the outbreak of COVID-19, Sony Interactive Leisure is delaying The Closing of Us Part II to an unknown future date.

Iron Man VR is also being delayed.

Video video games are being delayed as a result of of the outbreak of COVID-19 and sadly, additional large titles are shifting their dates. Sony Interactive Leisure (SIE) has confirmed that every The Closing of Us Part II and Iron Man VR are being delayed to an unknown future date.

Naughty Canine issued a comment at the delay, saying that the game is basically accomplished nevertheless that the delay goes down as a result of of attainable transport issues. In consequence, the game is being delayed until these logistical issues will also be solved, though there is no level out of when that could be.

A message from us regarding the delay of The Closing of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Canine (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

While that’s certainly disappointing, moreover it’s understandable given the continued situations. We will make certain you provide an substitute when new liberate dates for these video video games are launched.

