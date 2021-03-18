‘The Last of Us Part II’ Leads 19th Annual G.A.N.G. Awards Nominees

The Sport Audio Community Guild has introduced its 19th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees for 30 classes in music, sound design, dialogue, mixing and extra.
“The Last of Us Part II” leads with 15 nominations, together with audio and dialogue of the 12 months. Following behind is “Ghost of Tsushima” with 14 nominations, “Hades” with 12 nominations and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” with 11 nominations. The nominees have been chosen by Sport Audio Community Guild Advisory Board members and committees.
Winners will probably be introduced on the G.A.N.G. Awards on April 28 at 5 pm on Twitch. The annual occasion will happen just about for the second 12 months in a row.
“Because the first present in 2002, the trade has grown, modified, and developed in methods nobody might have imagined,” Brian Schmidt, Sport Audio Community Guild president, stated in an announcement. “Reflecting these modifications, the 2021 G.A.N.G. Awards characterize the largest change to our present since its inception, permitting us to raised acknowledge the deeply specialised abilities, expertise, and data of those that create music, sound, dialogue and know-how for video games.”
Man Whitmore would be the recipient of this 12 months’s lifetime achievement award. Whitmore is an award-winning composer and sound designer who labored on “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” “Overwatch” and “Ironman VR.”
The stay pre-show will function particular company and inside seems to be at some of this 12 months’s titles. The G.A.N.G. Awards will function The Video Sport Orchestra and 88bit amongst different musical company.
See the total record of nominees beneath:
Audio of The Yr
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure Hades Supergiant Video games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Music of the Yr
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Music by Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi (Nintendo)
Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Music by Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki, & Nobuo Uematsu (Sq. Enix)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)
Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Video games)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Music by Gareth Coker (Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios)
Star Wars: Squadrons — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Digital Arts)
Sound Design of the Yr
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios
Paper Mario: The Origami King — Clever Methods, Nintendo
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Dialogue of the Yr
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Hades — Supergiant Video games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Darkish Footage Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Video games, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink
Greatest Audio for an Indie Sport
Evergate — Stone Lantern Video games
Hades — Supergiant Video games
Misplaced Phrases: Past The Web page — Sketchbook Video games, Fourth State, Modus Video games
No Straight Roads — Metronomik
The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio
Greatest Music for an Indie Sport
Evergate — Music by M.R. Miller (Stone Lantern Video games)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)
Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Video games)
Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Video games)
The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Music by Jean-Gabriel Raynaud & Cedric Baravaglio (Wolcen Studio)
Greatest Sound Design for an Indie Sport
Hades — Supergiant Video games
Liquidators — 1986 CL3
Carrion — Phobia Sport Studio, Devolver Digital
Mortal Shell — Chilly Symmetry, Playstack
Danger of Rain 2 — Hopoo Video games, PlayEveryWare
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio
Greatest Dialogue for an Indie Sport
3 out of 10 — Horrible Posture Video games
Bugsnax — Younger Horses
Hades — Supergiant Video games
Misplaced Phrases: Past The Web page — Sketchbook Video games, Fourth State, Modus Video games
Mortal Shell — Chilly Symmetry, Playstack
The Pink Lantern — Timberline Studio
Artistic and Technical Achievement in Music
A Whole Conflict Saga: Troy — Artistic Meeting
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
Sackboy: A Huge Journey — Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Greatest Predominant Theme
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: “Predominant Theme” — Music by Kazumi Totaka (Nintendo)
Biped: “Biped Theme” — Music by Thomas Parisch (NExT Studios, META Publishing, Bilibili)
Ghost of Tsushima: “The Means of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure)
Misplaced Phrases: Past The Web page — Music by David Housden (Sketchbook Video games, Fourth State, Modus Video games)
Star Wars: Squadrons: “Predominant Theme” — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Digital Arts)
The Pathless: “None Have Returned” — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Greatest Unique Music
Satan Might Cry 5 Particular Version: “Bury the Gentle” — Music by Casey Edwards (CAPCOM)
Ghost of Tsushima: “The Means of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure)
Hades: “In The Blood” — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)
League of Legends: Okay/DA – “MORE” — Music by Rebecca Johnson, Sebastien Najand, Riot Music Workforce, & Bekuh BOOM Carried out by (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, Okay/DA, Lexie Liu, Madison Beer, Seraphine (Riot Video games)
The Good Life: “The Good Life” — Music by The Dangerous Lives
The Pathless: “A land, which was not my Personal” — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Greatest Unique Soundtrack Album
Murderer’s Creed Valhalla — Music by Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, & Einar Selvik (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)
Godfall — Music by Ben MacDougall (Counterplay Video games, Gearbox Publishing)
Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)
Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Video games)
Sackboy — Music by Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters, Nick Foster, Lena Raine, George King, Brian d’Oliveira, Glen Brown, Winifred Philips, Jim Fowler, Opiuo, 2 Mello and Tokyo Machine (Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Leisure)
The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)
Greatest Sport Music Cowl or Remix
Cuphead: “Closing Credit” Dwell at MAGfest — Music by ConSoul
Grandia: “Symphonic Story: An Unforgettable Journey (Music from Grandia)” — Music by Kentaro Sato
Kingdom Hearts III: “Face My Fears” — Music by Rozen and Reven
Ori and the Will of the Wisps: “Predominant Theme” — Music by Jillian Aversa & Andrew Aversa
Witcher 3: “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher… but it surely’s Witcher 3” — Music by Colm McGuinness
Banjo-Kazooie: “嘘でしょ！コンビは熊と鳥！？(It Can’t Be True! A Bear and a Fowl Working Collectively?!)” — Music by Jeff Penny
Artistic and Technical Achievement in Sound Design
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Darkish Footage Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Video games, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios
Greatest UI, Reward or Goal Sound Design
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Hades — Supergiant Video games
Hearthstone: Insanity on the Darkmoon Faire — Blizzard Leisure
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Greatest Sport Foley
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Mafia: Definitive Version — Hangar 13, 2K Video games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Greatest Voice Efficiency
Ghost of Tsushima: Jin (Carried out by Kazuya Nakai) — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
League of Legends: Fiddlesticks (Carried out by Kellen Goff) — Riot Video games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Miles Morales (Carried out by Nadji Jeter) — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last Gentle: Kayah (Carried out by Jan Johns) — Magic Leap Studios
The Last of Us Part II: Abby (Carried out by Laura Bailey) and Ellie (Carried out by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last of Us Part II: Ellie (Carried out by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Greatest Ensemble Solid Efficiency
3 out of 10 — Horrible Posture Video games
Bugsnax — Younger Horses
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
Inform Me Why — Dontnod Leisure, Xbox Sport Studios
The Darkish Footage Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Giants, Bandai Namco
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Greatest Non-Humanoid Efficiency
Bugsnax — Younger Horses
Name of Responsibility: Cell — TiMi Studios, Tencent Video games, Activision
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
League of Legends — Riot Video games
Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Greatest Audio for a Informal or Social Sport
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Name of Responsibility: Cell — TiMi Studios, Activision, Tencent Video games
Sport for Peace: Meteor Strike — Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Tencent Video games
Hearthstone — Blizzard Leisure
Honor of Kings — TiMi Studios, Tencent Video games
Legends of Runeterra — Riot Video games
Excellence in Audio Accessibility
Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Hades — Supergiant Video games
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
Greatest Cinematic Cutscene Audio
Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands — Blizzard Leisure
Greatest New Unique IP Audio
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure
Little Orpheus — The Chinese language Room
Mythgard — Rhino Video games
No Straight Roads — Metronomik, Offered Out Ltd., Sport Supply Leisure, Mastertronic Group
The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive
Greatest Sport Audio Article or Publication
Journal of Sound and Music in Video games Quantity 1 Society for the Examine of Sound and Music in Video games — College of California Press
The Frequencies of Folklore — Riot Video games
The Sport Audio Technique Information: A Sensible Course — Serial Lab Studios, Routledge
The Last of Us Part II Sound Interview — A Sound Impact, Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure
VR Video Video games and Music Composition: an Interview with Skew Sound — Andrew G. Cheek
Greatest Sport Audio Presentation, Podcast or Broadcast
Frequencies — League of Legends Audio Deep Dive — Riot Video games, GameSoundCon 2020
From Murderer’s Creed to the Darkish Eye: The Significance of Themes — Winifred Phillips, GDC 2020
How you can Get Employed a Second Time — Jesse Harlin, GameSoundCon 2020
The Artistic Course of — Tom Salta Masterclass
How you can Write One Minute of Music — The Pathless — Austin Wintory
Greatest Bodily Soundtrack Launch
Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix
Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure, Milan Data
Ori and Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios, iam8bit
The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure, Sony Masterworks, Mondo
The Music of Future, Quantity II Collector’s Version Vinyl Field Set — Bungie Inc.
The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit
Greatest Sport Trailer Audio
Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink
Future 2: Past Gentle — Bungie Inc.
Hades — Supergiant Video games, Studio Grackle
Half-Life: Alyx — Valve
Sakuna: Of Rice and Smash — Edelweiss, Marvelous Interactive Inc., XSEED Video games
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Cinematic Trailer — Blizzard Leisure Inc.
