‘The Last of Us Part II’ Leads 19th Annual G.A.N.G. Awards Nominees

The Sport Audio Community Guild has introduced its 19th annual G.A.N.G. Awards nominees for 30 classes in music, sound design, dialogue, mixing and extra.

“The Last of Us Part II” leads with 15 nominations, together with audio and dialogue of the 12 months. Following behind is “Ghost of Tsushima” with 14 nominations, “Hades” with 12 nominations and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” with 11 nominations. The nominees have been chosen by Sport Audio Community Guild Advisory Board members and committees.

Winners will probably be introduced on the G.A.N.G. Awards on April 28 at 5 pm on Twitch. The annual occasion will happen just about for the second 12 months in a row.

“Because the first present in 2002, the trade has grown, modified, and developed in methods nobody might have imagined,” Brian Schmidt, Sport Audio Community Guild president, stated in an announcement. “Reflecting these modifications, the 2021 G.A.N.G. Awards characterize the largest change to our present since its inception, permitting us to raised acknowledge the deeply specialised abilities, expertise, and data of those that create music, sound, dialogue and know-how for video games.”

Man Whitmore would be the recipient of this 12 months’s lifetime achievement award. Whitmore is an award-winning composer and sound designer who labored on “Ori and the Will of the Wisps,” “Overwatch” and “Ironman VR.”

The stay pre-show will function particular company and inside seems to be at some of this 12 months’s titles. The G.A.N.G. Awards will function The Video Sport Orchestra and 88bit amongst different musical company.

See the total record of nominees beneath:

Audio of The Yr

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure Hades Supergiant Video games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Music of the Yr

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Music by Yasuaki Iwata, Yumi Takahashi, Shinobu Nagata, Sayako Doi, & Masato Ohashi (Nintendo)

Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Music by Masashi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki, & Nobuo Uematsu (Sq. Enix)

Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)

Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Video games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Music by Gareth Coker (Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios)

Star Wars: Squadrons — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Digital Arts)

Sound Design of the Yr

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios

Paper Mario: The Origami King — Clever Methods, Nintendo

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Dialogue of the Yr

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Hades — Supergiant Video games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Darkish Footage Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Video games, Bandai Namco

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink

Greatest Audio for an Indie Sport

Evergate — Stone Lantern Video games

Hades — Supergiant Video games

Misplaced Phrases: Past The Web page — Sketchbook Video games, Fourth State, Modus Video games

No Straight Roads — Metronomik

The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio

Greatest Music for an Indie Sport

Evergate — Music by M.R. Miller (Stone Lantern Video games)

Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)

Metamorphosis — Music by Garry Schyman & Mikolai Stroinski (Ovid Works, All In! Video games)

Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Video games)

The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Music by Jean-Gabriel Raynaud & Cedric Baravaglio (Wolcen Studio)

Greatest Sound Design for an Indie Sport

Hades — Supergiant Video games

Liquidators — 1986 CL3

Carrion — Phobia Sport Studio, Devolver Digital

Mortal Shell — Chilly Symmetry, Playstack

Danger of Rain 2 — Hopoo Video games, PlayEveryWare

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem — Wolcen Studio

Greatest Dialogue for an Indie Sport

3 out of 10 — Horrible Posture Video games

Bugsnax — Younger Horses

Hades — Supergiant Video games

Misplaced Phrases: Past The Web page — Sketchbook Video games, Fourth State, Modus Video games

Mortal Shell — Chilly Symmetry, Playstack

The Pink Lantern — Timberline Studio

Artistic and Technical Achievement in Music

A Whole Conflict Saga: Troy — Artistic Meeting

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

Sackboy: A Huge Journey — Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive

Greatest Predominant Theme

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: “Predominant Theme” — Music by Kazumi Totaka (Nintendo)

Biped: “Biped Theme” — Music by Thomas Parisch (NExT Studios, META Publishing, Bilibili)

Ghost of Tsushima: “The Means of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure)

Misplaced Phrases: Past The Web page — Music by David Housden (Sketchbook Video games, Fourth State, Modus Video games)

Star Wars: Squadrons: “Predominant Theme” — Music by Gordy Haab (Motive, Digital Arts)

The Pathless: “None Have Returned” — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Greatest Unique Music

Satan Might Cry 5 Particular Version: “Bury the Gentle” — Music by Casey Edwards (CAPCOM)

Ghost of Tsushima: “The Means of the Ghost (feat. Clare Uchima)” — Music by Ilan Eshkeri (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure)

Hades: “In The Blood” — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)

League of Legends: Okay/DA – “MORE” — Music by Rebecca Johnson, Sebastien Najand, Riot Music Workforce, & Bekuh BOOM Carried out by (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, Okay/DA, Lexie Liu, Madison Beer, Seraphine (Riot Video games)

The Good Life: “The Good Life” — Music by The Dangerous Lives

The Pathless: “A land, which was not my Personal” — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Greatest Unique Soundtrack Album

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla — Music by Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, & Einar Selvik (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)

Godfall — Music by Ben MacDougall (Counterplay Video games, Gearbox Publishing)

Hades — Music by Darren Korb (Supergiant Video games)

Mythgard — Music by John Robert Matz (Rhino Video games)

Sackboy — Music by Joe Thwaites, Jay Waters, Nick Foster, Lena Raine, George King, Brian d’Oliveira, Glen Brown, Winifred Philips, Jim Fowler, Opiuo, 2 Mello and Tokyo Machine (Sumo Digital, Sony Interactive Leisure)

The Pathless — Music by Austin Wintory (Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive)

Greatest Sport Music Cowl or Remix

Cuphead: “Closing Credit” Dwell at MAGfest — Music by ConSoul

Grandia: “Symphonic Story: An Unforgettable Journey (Music from Grandia)” — Music by Kentaro Sato

Kingdom Hearts III: “Face My Fears” — Music by Rozen and Reven

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: “Predominant Theme” — Music by Jillian Aversa & Andrew Aversa

Witcher 3: “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher… but it surely’s Witcher 3” — Music by Colm McGuinness

Banjo-Kazooie: “嘘でしょ！コンビは熊と鳥！？(It Can’t Be True! A Bear and a Fowl Working Collectively?!)” — Music by Jeff Penny

Artistic and Technical Achievement in Sound Design

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Darkish Footage Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Video games, Bandai Namco

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios

Greatest UI, Reward or Goal Sound Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Hades — Supergiant Video games

Hearthstone: Insanity on the Darkmoon Faire — Blizzard Leisure

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Greatest Sport Foley

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Mafia: Definitive Version — Hangar 13, 2K Video games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Greatest Voice Efficiency

Ghost of Tsushima: Jin (Carried out by Kazuya Nakai) — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

League of Legends: Fiddlesticks (Carried out by Kellen Goff) — Riot Video games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Miles Morales (Carried out by Nadji Jeter) — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last Gentle: Kayah (Carried out by Jan Johns) — Magic Leap Studios

The Last of Us Part II: Abby (Carried out by Laura Bailey) and Ellie (Carried out by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last of Us Part II: Ellie (Carried out by Ashley Johnson) — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Greatest Ensemble Solid Efficiency

3 out of 10 — Horrible Posture Video games

Bugsnax — Younger Horses

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

Inform Me Why — Dontnod Leisure, Xbox Sport Studios

The Darkish Footage Anthology: Little Hope — Supermassive Giants, Bandai Namco

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Greatest Non-Humanoid Efficiency

Bugsnax — Younger Horses

Name of Responsibility: Cell — TiMi Studios, Tencent Video games, Activision

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

League of Legends — Riot Video games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Greatest Audio for a Informal or Social Sport

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo

Name of Responsibility: Cell — TiMi Studios, Activision, Tencent Video games

Sport for Peace: Meteor Strike — Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, Tencent Video games

Hearthstone — Blizzard Leisure

Honor of Kings — TiMi Studios, Tencent Video games

Legends of Runeterra — Riot Video games

Excellence in Audio Accessibility

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Nintendo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Hades — Supergiant Video games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

Greatest Cinematic Cutscene Audio

Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Video games, Sony Interactive Leisure

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands — Blizzard Leisure

Greatest New Unique IP Audio

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure

Little Orpheus — The Chinese language Room

Mythgard — Rhino Video games

No Straight Roads — Metronomik, Offered Out Ltd., Sport Supply Leisure, Mastertronic Group

The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive

Greatest Sport Audio Article or Publication

Journal of Sound and Music in Video games Quantity 1 Society for the Examine of Sound and Music in Video games — College of California Press

The Frequencies of Folklore — Riot Video games

The Sport Audio Technique Information: A Sensible Course — Serial Lab Studios, Routledge

The Last of Us Part II Sound Interview — A Sound Impact, Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure

VR Video Video games and Music Composition: an Interview with Skew Sound — Andrew G. Cheek

Greatest Sport Audio Presentation, Podcast or Broadcast

Frequencies — League of Legends Audio Deep Dive — Riot Video games, GameSoundCon 2020

From Murderer’s Creed to the Darkish Eye: The Significance of Themes — Winifred Phillips, GDC 2020

How you can Get Employed a Second Time — Jesse Harlin, GameSoundCon 2020

The Artistic Course of — Tom Salta Masterclass

How you can Write One Minute of Music — The Pathless — Austin Wintory

Greatest Bodily Soundtrack Launch

Remaining Fantasy VII Remake — Sq. Enix

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions, Sony Interactive Leisure, Milan Data

Ori and Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios, Xbox Sport Studios, iam8bit

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Canine, Sony Interactive Leisure, Sony Masterworks, Mondo

The Music of Future, Quantity II Collector’s Version Vinyl Field Set — Bungie Inc.

The Pathless — Big Squid, Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit

Greatest Sport Trailer Audio

Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Pink

Future 2: Past Gentle — Bungie Inc.

Hades — Supergiant Video games, Studio Grackle

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Sakuna: Of Rice and Smash — Edelweiss, Marvelous Interactive Inc., XSEED Video games

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Cinematic Trailer — Blizzard Leisure Inc.