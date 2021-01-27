The Last of Us Part II leads the 2021 DICE Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed the finalists for its 24th DICE Awards, which will take place (virtually) on April 8.
The game that reveals the list with 11 nominations is none other than The Last of Us Parte 2by Naughty Dog, followed by Ghost of Tsushima with 10 and Hades with 8.
Here is the list of nominees:
Best animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Best Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best character
- Eivor – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Zagreus – Hades
- Abby – The Last of Us Parte II
- Ellie – The Last of Us Parte II
- Miles – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Original Soundtrack
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Best sound mix
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Best technical direction
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Best Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro’s Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Best Fighting Game
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Best Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Best role-playing game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Person 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Sports Game
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Strategy / Simulation Game
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Monster Train
- For Aspera
Best technical section
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempe
Best immersive game
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Best Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Witch
Best Mobile Game
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Best online game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Better design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us – Parte II
Game of the year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us – Parte II
