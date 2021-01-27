The Last of Us Part II leads the 2021 DICE Awards

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed the finalists for its 24th DICE Awards, which will take place (virtually) on April 8.

The game that reveals the list with 11 nominations is none other than The Last of Us Parte 2by Naughty Dog, followed by Ghost of Tsushima with 10 and Hades with 8.

Here is the list of nominees:

Best animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us – Parte II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us – Parte II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Best character

Eivor – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Zagreus – Hades

Abby – The Last of Us Parte II

Ellie – The Last of Us Parte II

Miles – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Original Soundtrack

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Best sound mix

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us – Parte II

Best technical direction

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us – Parte II

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Best Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Best Fighting Game

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Best Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Best role-playing game

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Person 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Sports Game

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Strategy / Simulation Game

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Monster Train

For Aspera

Best technical section

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempe

Best immersive game

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

The Room VR: Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Best Independent Game

Coffee Talk

Hades

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Witch

Best Mobile Game

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Best online game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Better design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us – Parte II

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us – Parte II

Game of the year