The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal will be Joel on the HBO series

Pedro Pascal (who among other important roles has participated in The Mandalorian) joins the cast of The Last of Us to play the character of Joel.

As reported in Deadline, Pascal joins a cast that already includes actress Bella Ramsey, who will be Ellie.

The Last of Us series is being directed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and games director and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann.

They have never shared a screen, but Pascal and Ramsey were in Game of Thrones and will soon embark on a new adventure in which they try to escape from a quarantine zone and move through a post-apocalyptic America.

The series is said to focus on the events of 2013’s The Last of Us and will be scripted by Maxin and Druckmann, who will also executive produce alongside Cheryl Strauss (Chernobyl and Game of Thrones), by Naughty’s co-chair. Dog Evan Well, by Carter Swan and Asad Qizilbash of PlayStation Productions.

A few hours ago we told you that Ellie already had an actress in the HBO adaptation of the game.