The Last of Us series for HBO “will delight the fans”, says the actress of Ellie, Bella Ramsey

The program also starring Pedro Pascal has a premiere scheduled for early 2023.

With recent hits like Resident Evil for Netflix, the distrust of video game fans to see great adaptations of the big film and television companies is once again at its peak. However, there are projects that arouse a certain illusion, that is the case of The Last of Us for HBO that, according to its leading actress, wants to be very respectful of the original material.

“I think people will love it“, commented Bella Ramsey in an interview. “I know that some are worried, of course. When as a spectator, or as a player, you find something so precious, obviously you will have doubts about the adaptation.”

Travel paths that were not explored as much in the video gameBella Ramsey“It has a lot of the heart of the video game, it respects and honors it. But she gives him a new life. It travels paths that were not explored so much in the video game, “concludes the also Game of Thrones actress, hoping that the public shares her point of view about this work,” an experience “very fun to do.

At the moment we have only seen several loose images of the adaptation to be able to assess if it is on the right track from HBO and Sony Pictures TV. Let’s remember that the series is being developed by a team headed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, creative director of Naughty Dog, with Pedro Pascal de Joel in addition to the aforementioned Bella Ramsey in the role of young Ellie.

Another series that is also leaving good vibrations, at the moment, is Fallout, which a few days ago gave us a first look at one of its power armors. Coming back to PlayStation, there’s also a Twisted Metal series in the works, as well as confirmed projects for God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo.

Speaking of The Last of Us, the announced remake of the original video game, The Last of Us: Part 1, has raised criticism that Naughty Dog wanted to answer.

