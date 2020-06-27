The Last Of Us TV Present: 5 Reasons I Am Even More Excited For HBO’s Series

And regardless that the thrill and hype across the present has calmed down for the reason that present’s announcement again in March, I have continued to feverishly obsess over the present. You can chalk it as much as the discharge of Naughty Canine’s The Last of Us Half II, the superb group of creators who’re coming collectively for the tv adaptation, or all the things that is occurring on the planet and the way it connects to the world of the award-winning online game. On the finish of the day, I am extra excited than ever to see what Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin give you for the extremely anticipated HBO collection. Listed here are just some of the explanations (don’t be concerned, I will not be a jerk and destroy the sport for many who have not performed it but).