The Last of Us TV Show Will Replace the Film Adaptation



The Closing of Us HBO TV assortment will trade the proposed movie adaptation, consistent with a provide accustomed to Sony’s plans for the most well-liked Naughty Canine on-line sport.

IGN has realized from belongings at Sony Pictures that the newly launched HBO TV adaptation of The Closing of Us will trade the film adaptation that Sony before now launched once more in 2014. On the time, Sony launched that Neil Druckmann would write and convey the film adaptation beneath Sony’s Show display screen Gems’ movie label. Sam Raimi was as soon as moreover linked to provide the film.

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=igns-top-25-playstation-4-games&captions=true”]

By manner of 2015, Durckmann talked about {that a} 2nd draft of the movie script was as soon as written and that actors had study for roles inside the film. Nonetheless by 2016, movement at the film stalled and there have been no further updates at the enterprise.

Instead, it kind of feels Sony has determined to move forward with a television adaptation as an alternative. Druckmann stays to be linked to put in writing down and convey the assortment, nonetheless this time with Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. The enterprise has moreover moved beneath the PlayStation Productions label which was as soon as created in 2019 specifically to create variations of in fashion PlayStation video video video games.

Completely different on-line sport variations recently being produced at PlayStation Productions include the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake.

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2019/09/24/the-last-of-us-2-release-date-trailer”]

The Closing of Us HBO assortment doesn’t have a unlock date however, and in a tweet saying the TV info, Druckmann talked about that first, they want to unlock a on-line sport. A reference to The Closing of Us Section 2 which is the long-awaited sequel scheduled to be launched this yr.

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

Matt Kim is a reporter for IGN. You’ll obtain him on Twitter.

