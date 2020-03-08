The Last Of Us: What You Need To Know About The Video Game Before The HBO Series

However outdoors of the PlayStation universe, lots of people will not be conscious as to what The Last Of Us is or what the sport set in a post-apocalyptic America is all about. Those that noticed the trailers main as much as the 2013 launch of the primary recreation or noticed bits in regards to the franchise within the HBO present’s announcement would possibly assume it is simply one other story a couple of zombie outbreak. I can guarantee you that The Last Of Us is rather more advanced and emotional than most properties that match into the style.