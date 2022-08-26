The Last Oricru Coming Very Soon: Release Date Alongside New Trailer Showcasing Vast Fictional World

The title combines medieval times with science fiction in an adventure that is very close.

We have already spoken to you on some other occasion about The Last Oricru, a Sci-Fi Action RPG with a combat style reminiscent of Dark Souls that caused the surprise of the 3DJuegos newsroom. Now he has returned to the scene to show a new trailer and announce his release date.

The Last Oricru will be released on October 13You can see at the end of the trailer that the game developed by GoldKnights will hit the market next October 13. There are only a few weeks left before we can go further with this role-playing adventure that places special emphasis on the decisions. The Last Oricru takes place in Wardemia, a medieval and science fiction world in which we will have to use a combat system based on skills.

In the video you can see Silver, a 350-year-old “youth” lost to Wardemia. It is immersed in a civil war in which the player’s decision and will will decide the fate of this medieval and fictional world in equal parts. The game is meant to be a single player experience, but also features co-op and various difficulty settings to make the game more challenging.

The Last Oricru will be released in PC, PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S on October 13, 2022. In the middle of last year we were already able to meet him because he released an eight-minute gameplay. There was also even a demo that the Xbox store leaked.

