The Last Oricru dates its demo: the Xbox store leaks the trial version of the Prime Matter RPG

A brutal medieval sci-fi world awaits gamers in this adventure for PC and consoles.

If you like science fiction RPGs attentive: the Microsoft store has scheduled for this December 3 the launch of the demo of The Last Oricru, an interesting action RPG that we talked about a few months ago in 3DJuegos, and that it proposes to Players travel to a medieval sci-fi world on the brink of warfare alone or participating in missions with friends thanks to its cooperative.

The information has not yet been confirmed by Prime Matter, a label for premium releases. launched by Koch Media this past summer, but it is to be hoped that if the demo materializes, it will also be available on PC and PlayStation.

The Last Oricru is presented in stores as a narrative action RPG that places the user in the middle of a conflict between two races, on a partially terraformed planet isolated from outer space by a protective barrier. “You will experience hundreds of intense fights in a brutal medieval science fiction world, where each decision has its consequences “, they describe in the tab of the demo on Xbox.

Based on the data provided by the store, it seems that the demo of The Last Oricru will arrive with support for two-player cooperative mode activated. If you want to know more about this adventure, you can take a look at this eight-minute gameplay of The Last Oricru shared at GamesCom 2022. Likewise, you have available a complete preview of The Last Oricru written by colleague Carlos Gallego.

The Prime Matter label has other video games to consider in its portfolio, including the return of Painkiller, PayDay 3 or a new Crossfire spin-off.

