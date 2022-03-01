The last Pokémon Presents had less promotion due to the “big world events” of these days

Without citing Ukraine, those responsible for the franchise explain that they could not delay the broadcast.

Last Thursday, a Pokémon Presents of which we leave you its main news yesterday in 3DJuegos. However, the promotion of the event was far from being the same as in previous appointments, with no mention of its completion on Pokémon channels in the West until the last minute. The reason? Show sensitivity to current world events and those affected.

This has been declared by a spokesman for The Pokémon Company in words collected by Nintendo Everything, where whether to leave specific mention of the Ukraine Warwhich today celebrates its fifth day of battles between negotiations between the two countries.

“We wanted to be sensitive to the major world events of these days and those affected by them. Failed to postpone a previously scheduled Pokémon Presents. Out of respect for our global audiences, we decided to significantly reduce its promotion while offering fans the option to watch it if they so wished.”

At the moment it is unknown if other companies in the industry will take similar measures and delay their announcements or other events of a similar nature. We recently echoed in 3DJuegos the appeals to the international community of several companies located in Ukraine, such as the creators of STALKER 2.

The Pokémon Presents held yesterday afternoon left us with the confirmation of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Purple with a very Spanish setting.

