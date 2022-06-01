The last season of ‘Stranger Things’ includes an impossible hacking scene, unless the source code travels in time

The current season 4 of Stranger Things It is the best in the series so far, as our colleagues at Espinof explain. But at least in its technological section, this season has left us some ‘strange things’as inexplicable as the plot of the series itself.

Everything revolves around the interface and code used by Suzie, the hacker and radio amateur girlfriend of Dustin, one of the protagonists of the series. To that, and to the fact that this season of the series it is set in 1986 and that —despite the rumors that spread after the end of the third season— officially the plot does not include time travel.

Ay, Amiga



Prosecution Exhibit #1, Your Honor.

The graphic environment that you see in the photo is Amiga Workbench 1.0 (later renamed AmigaOS, with ‘Workbench’ designating just the file manager). This version was released in 1985, which would be compatible with its presence in this season.

However, what does cause great surprise is the presence in the editor window of that code C# (the key word ‘using’ to import namespaces gives it away). And it is that C # would not be launched by Microsoft until the year 2000, 14 years later.

But that reference to SQL Server It doesn’t add up either: Sybase SQL Server wouldn’t hit the market until 1987, and Microsoft’s version wouldn’t arrive until a year later. Worse still is the presence of ‘LINQ’ (Language Integrated Query), a component of the .NET platform that was not introduced until version 3.5 (2007). Plus: Turbo C ++also mentioned, did not come onto the market until 1990.

We don’t quite understand that code: so soon we jump from programming in C# as we are before HTML/CSS/PHP code. But it’s not the most incomprehensible part of ‘Stranger Things’ either, so we’re not going to overthink the mix either. However, a nice stew of web development technologies has been set up for us by those responsible for the series…



There are no more questions for the witness.

HTML dates back to 1993 (before that it wouldn’t have made much sense: the World Wide Web didn’t even exist yet!), and the PHP (a language that allows you to create dynamic websites) would not be released until 1995. But the IFRAME tags would not be incorporated into the HTML standard until 1997, and we put it in capital letters because that’s how it was encoded in HTML at the time.

In regards to the CSS technology (cascading style sheets), it would not debut until 1996, but the specific use of the FlexBox layout model (that “display:flex” gives it away) allows us to date the code, at the earliest, to the year 2009.

Strangely, there is no mention of the HTTP protocol in the code, but there is HTSP. Since the acronym stands for ‘Home TV Streaming Protocol’it does not seem very risky to say that it is another time-traveling technology that did not exist in 1986 either. Finally, the domain webaccess.yutani1980.nu could not exist before 1997, when it was given control over country code domains .NU to Niue, a territory with half a thousand inhabitants in the middle of the South Pacific.

And if you wonder where those responsible for the series could have ‘copypasted’ the code from, the answer also lies hidden within it, specifically in tags like ‘wm-toolbar’ o ‘wm-logo’; ¡from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine!