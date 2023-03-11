The Last Thing He Told Me: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

A new thriller-drama about a missing person comes from the people who made The Morning Show and Big Little Lies. “It’s not just a thriller, and it’s not just a mother-daughter story,” says Vanity Fair. It’s like Stepmom goes to meet Gone Girl, but it’s not really like either of those movies. It’s a puzzle that made the original book popular and put it at the top of the best-seller list. The producer says that the story “really lives across these genres.”

The Last Thing He Told Me is another movie that Reese Witherspoon, producer Lauren Neustadter, and her own production company, Hello Sunshine, worked on together. They have also worked together on Where the Crawdad Sings, Hulu’s upcoming Tiny Beautiful Things, and a large number of movies based on best-selling books. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine have made niche drama movies in the past, but The Last Thing He Told Me shows that they want to make thrillers and stories with more action.

The Last Thing He Told Me Storyline

Owen Michaels goes missing at the beginning of the story. He writes a letter for his wife Hannah that says only “protect her.” Hannah knows he’s talking about his 16-year-old daughter, Bailey, who lost her mother when she was young and hates Hannah.

Here’s a summary of what happens next: “Hannah quickly figures out that her husband isn’t who he said he was when her calls to Owen go unanswered, Owen’s boss is arrested by the FBI, and a US marshal and federal agents show up at her Sausalito home without warning. And Bailey might be the key to having to figure out who Owen really is and why he really ran away. Hannah and Bailey set out to find out what was really going on. But as they start to put together Owen’s past, they soon realize they’re also creating an entirely new future that neither of them had anticipated coming.”

The Last Thing He Told Me Cast

Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30, The Adam Project, Elektra), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones, Oblivion), Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys), Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Archer), Augusto Aguilera (Too Old to Die Young, Promised Land), Geoff Stults (Wedding Crashers, She’s Out of My League), and John Harlan Kim (She’s Out of My (The Librarians, Purple Hearts).

The series is based on a book by Laura Dave of the same name. In addition to writing, Laura Dave is a producer and co-creator with her husband, Josh Singer, who won an Academy Award (Spotlight, The Post). Olivia Newman, who directed “Where the Crawdads Sing,” is in charge of the pilot episode. Newman, Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer also directed episodes of the series. Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dave, Josh Singer, and Lauren Neustadter of Where the Crawdad Sings are all involved in making The Last Thing He Told Me.

The Last Thing He Told Me Release Date

When Apple TV+ announced that it would start on April 14, they also said that The Last Thing He Told Me is a seven-episode series. The first two episodes will come out on the first Friday, and then new episodes will come out every Friday until May 19. The streamer says that the show is a miniseries, except if we hear or else, it doesn’t look like the story will continue past the seven episodes that were originally planned.

The Last Thing He Told Me Trailer

The first trailer for the show came out on March 9 on AppleTV+. As Hannah, Jennifer Garner looks for clues about where her husband went and grows close to her stepdaughter, Bailey (and wearing some seriously cozy-looking turtlenecks).