The last three great pains that struck the heart of an unbreakable queen

File image taken in June 2012 of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip at the Ascot races. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN



He reigned with courage and guts for seventy years and was a witness and protagonist of the challenges of the last century. And in all that time of service, the longest ever rendered by a monarch after Louis XIV more than three centuries ago, Isabel II from England was almost until the end accompanied by her husband since 1947, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died exactly one year and five months ago, and the queen has been fading ever since.

Behind that great woman was a great man, one who learned to tolerate not being the most powerful of the couple at a time when that was seen as a sign of weakness, one who was willing to walk three steps behind the mother of his four children, as he himself told Jackie Kennedy during the official visit to the United Kingdom by the President and First Lady of the United States in 1961.

It was not without resistance, because like almost all married couples who love each other, most of the time they walked together. The queen and Philip they were married in love, they had known each other since they were children and the legend says that she blushed when she saw him in his naval academy uniform, when he was the handsome prince of Greece and Denmark, an exiled and poor heir who had been protected economically and socially by his aristocratic uncles and had learned the rigor of the Scottish boarding school at Gordonstoun.

Theirs is a movie love story from the first official crush, when he chased Isabel and her sisters’ boat in a rowboat until her binoculars could no longer reach him. And even after eight years of love letters and promises, it was not easy to get the wedding approved. Philip’s ancestry was German, because Mountbatten is actually a branch of the House of Battenberg that had changed its surname in the First World War, and the Allied world wanted nothing to do with Germany as soon as the Second World War was over, when the prince asked the hand of Elizabeth II.

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The last name was not an issue only then. In 1960, after a bitter relationship crisis while he was adapting to the changes typical of the beginning of his wife’s reign, Elizabeth issued a statement recognizing her children as Mountbatten-Windsor. It was his response to Felipe’s most famous complaint: “I’m nothing more than a damn amoeba. I am the only man in the country who is not allowed to give his children his name.” Three years earlier he had named him Prince of the United Kingdom (British law does not provide for king consort status), another way of healing the wound.

Finally, Felipe found the place of what in English is called a true “Prince Charming”, the most charming and elegant man in the world next to a practical woman to whom her own style –always monochromatic– didn’t matter much. A dandy, they said of him, the epitome of the English gentleman. A vase, they might have said if she had been the elegant one and he the king.

They were united by a passion for sport, hunting and horses. She united them a way of understanding the world, and the same unshakeable temper with which Isabel knew how to handle conflicts in her homeland for seventy years: in her marriage they were seventy-four. Longer-lived and as lucid as the queen, whom she disarmed with a pure sense of humor, her ailments were the main concern of the monarch in her last years, and her death, after the shared quarantine in Windsor Castle, the pain that broke her.

It was not the only one, although it was the definitive one. For at least a decade he had suffered the disgrace of his favorite son, Andrés. Unlike her brothers, more rigid and distant from her, the Duke of York was funny and mischievous, the one who made her laugh and surprised her, as the fiction shows in the series The Crown. The Queen did not suspect that this unprejudiced and cheerful character that she knew how to win her over would end up making him the most repudiated character in British royalty.

Unlike his more rigid and aloof brothers, Andrew, the Duke of York was funny and mischievous. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Last January, Buckingham announced that military titles and Andrew’s royal patronages had been returned to his mother and he would no longer be called “His Royal Highness.” That was when it was definitively confirmed that he was involved in financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking and prostitution ring, a day after a New York judge refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit alleging the prince did in fact sexually assault one of his friends. Epstein’s victims, then 17 years old.

The queen had forgiven him for all his scandals, but she no longer had the strength to defend him six months ago. She had even found a way to show her support for her prince by being photographed on horseback with him in Windsor after she lied in a BBC interview that the Royal House deemed “a catastrophic disaster”. In the note with which she tried to clean up her image after the death of the financier, in 2019, Andrés denied Giuffre’s accusations, which assures that she was sexually assaulted by him in March 2001 in the New York apartment of the then girlfriend of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and on the businessman’s private island in the Virgin Islands.

The prince said that on the day Giuffre was abused, he was with his daughter at a British chain Pizza Express in southeast England. When asked why she remembered such a specific fact, he replied that it was “unusual” for him to go to that pizzeria. However, the Daily Mail did an investigation that showed that Andrés had lied. According to that medium, both the duke and a Scotland Yard bodyguard spent a night at Epstein’s house, and during that three-day trip to the United States, Andrés would have abused Giuffre. The Royal House had already forced him to move away from public life. Also to limit his travels, since the specialists feared that he would be detained in New York. January was the coup de grâce.

Andrés, just Andrés, who – born in 1960 – bore that name as a tribute to Philip’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece, and was the first of the brothers to be called with the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. Just the prince who was the fruit of the end of the crisis between the queen and her husband. The first of her maternity as monarch and that came at a time when she had gained experience on the throne, and had a time that she did not have with the arrival of her first-born, just after World War II and in full reconstruction of the country, nor with that of his daughter, when he had to make long protocol tours of the Commonwealth countries, already with his father sick.

Until the end he was his support and confidant during the derivations of Megxit, among other things, those sources said, “because he has too much free time” (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Andrés, the one who, despite everything, was the one who continued to “lend him his shoulder so that he could cry” – according to sources consulted by The Sun newspaper – in another of his last pains, the separation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the monarchy. Until the end, she was his support and his confidant during the Megxit derivations, among other things, those sources said, “because he has too much free time.”

And it is that he was also Elizabeth II’s favorite grandson – so much so that Harry and Meghan baptized their daughter Lilibet in her honor – perhaps because he was also the impulsive and rebellious of his generation, the one who caused her the ultimate displeasure. And not because her character would have put him in trouble, but because, like Diana before, he aired her intimacies in the media and renounced his royal duties – those to which she gave herself entirely until the end of her life. –.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 1O: Queen Elizabeth ll, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

The cover of The Cut in which Meghan says that she and Harry live happily in Montecito, California, that she is still making efforts to forgive her in-laws, and that it costs her a lot, “especially since now she could say anything”, It is barely ten days old and there are those who say that the Queen was deeply hurt. It is impossible to really know.

The only thing certain is that Elizabeth II was 96 years old and she had had the exhausting privilege of being queen since she was 27. That she assumed it with nobility and lived lucidly and in the exercise of her functions until the last moment and until the last disappointment. And that she had lost all three of her rocks. Those who believe will say that at least she will now be able to lean on her “prince charming” again. Those of us who don’t will simply assume that death also comes to the unbreakable.

