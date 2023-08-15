The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Loses $6.5 Million At The Box Office:

Even though the book came out more than a century ago, Count Dracula is still one of the most famous characters ever made. The figure seems to be eternal, just like Dracula himself.

From Bram Stoker’s famous book, Dracula and his family have been in a lot of movies and TV shows. The most recent was The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is now in theaters.

The Story Of The Last Voyage Of Demeter Is Based On A Lot Of History:

Dracula’s figure has become a significant component of literary history, but the story itself is based on real events.

Stoker’s story was based on both myths and real things that happened in history. In fact, there is some proof that Stoker really thought the things that happened in his story were real.

The Mummy, Which Come Out In 2017, Put An End To Universal’s Plans For The “Dark Universe”:

Universal’s “Dark Universe” plans came to an end when The Mummy didn’t do well at the box office in 2017. The movie was supposed to start a Marvel-style world where the Universal Monsters could hang out.

The “Dark Universe” was a flop from the start, so Universal quickly switched to one-off horror stories, starting with “The Invisible Man” in 2020.

It Cost $7 Million To Make The Last Voyage Of The Demeter:

The Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell, made $144 million globally on a budget of only $7 million. This was right before the pandemic wiped out the box office, showing that Universal had at last discovered a way to make their famous monsters into box office superstars again.

But then, earlier this year, Renfield came out. It was a dark comedy about Dracula as well as his loyal servant.

Renfield Proved To Be A Flop In The Theater, And Only $26.7 Million Was Made From It:

Renfield, which reportedly cost $65 million to make, was a flop when it came out in April of this year, making only $26.7 million at the box office. Universal tries again alongside The Last Voyage of the Demeter just a few months later.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter opened over the weekend in 2,715 theaters in the United States. Unfortunately, it did even worse than Renfield’s start, making only $6.5 million at the box office.

After Its First Day, The Movie Didn’t Look Like A Good Investment:

It was sufficient to put Demeter at #5 on the box office chart for the weekend, but it wasn’t nearly enough to show that the movie will make money in theaters in the long run.

For box office purposes, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is likely to require to make over $100 million before Universal breaks even, which seems very unlikely right now.

Is Dracula Interesting To People?

Did people not know that Demeter existed? Do people no longer want to see Dracula? Or did they just not understand what the show was about?

It’s hard to say, but it seems like a horror movie set in the past and based on a book composed during the 1800s just didn’t have enough of a hook for people to go see it in 2023.

The Universal Monsters name doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, but Leigh Whannell’s box office hit The Invisible Man could be the key to their future.

The forward-thinking recreation of a classic horror story cost only $7 million and was set up for success in a way that these other Universal Monsters reboots weren’t.

Maybe Universal should learn a few valuable lessons from their own success story from just three years ago. They have a greater likelihood of making money with this kind of movie and with smaller movies.

Smaller Movies Had A Better Chance Of Making Money, And It Looks Like These Monsters Are No Exception.

The movie doesn’t follow Jonathan Harker on his way to the Count’s house. Instead, it focuses on a few chapters of the book that are written in the style of a Captain’s log. These chapters describe the tragic trip of the Demeter, the ship which brings Dracula to Whitby.

Even though reviewers didn’t really like the movie, two of the greatest actors within horror have come out in support of it. People often want to know where an author gets their thoughts.

Most of the time, people are vague, either because they don’t want to say it or because they don’t know themselves, but in the case of Bram Stoker, we have some information. In 1890, Stoker went to England’s Whitby Subscription Library in search of a certain book.

The Book Was Hard To Find People Can Look At This Book With A Watchful Eye:

With a name like “The Accounts of Principalities of Wallachia as well as Moldavia,” the book in question probably won’t be at the top of any bestselling lists, but it was important to Stoker.

The book was also hard to find, no one knew it was in the library, and you had to be watched while you looked at it. Stoker may have begged for the book, opened it to a certain part, made some notes, and then gave it back.

Stoker Got Ideas From The Whitby Museum As Well:

Stoker went to the Whitby Museum after the library. There, he looked at a few maps and created a story path from London to a scary mountain top within Transylvania. You might already know about it.

Stoker ended up visiting Whitby Harbor in the end. There, he talked to several Royal Coast Guard members. He was trying to find out more about the sailboat Dmitri. A few years ago, it ran aground, and just a few of the people on board made it to safety.

If You Read The Book’s Last Paragraph, You’ve Pretty Much Seen The Trailer:

The ship was bringing boxes of dirt, and when it got to shore, the crew said they saw a big black dog jump off the ship and run away. If you read the last line, you’ve pretty much observed the teaser for The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Stoker’s trip via Whitby, with its planned stops, gave him important information that helped him write parts of his story. And thanks to that boring-sounding library book, Stoker now knew what to call his story.

Even though Vlad III, also known as Vlad the Impaler, is not mentioned by name in The Accounts of the Principalities of Wallachia as well as Moldavia, the name Dracula is. That’s where Stoker got his name, and that’s also where the link to Vlad III starts.