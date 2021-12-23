The latest builds of Windows 11 show the biggest change in your searches since the days of Windows 3.51: moving to SQLite

Many users criticized, after the official launch of Windows 11, that Microsoft’s new operating system offered many more aesthetic than technical novelties. But little by little, update after update, Microsoft is trying to justify the existence of the new version of its OSThe latest news in this regard has to do with a fundamental internal component of Windows: its search tool.

Until now, Windows Search has been using a database engine developed by Microsoft itself: ESENT (Extensible Storage Engine), which it uses to save the data of the indexed content to speed up future searches. In fact, this technology has been present in Windows since the distant Windows NT 3.51.





At that time, ESENT was called Jet Blue, a name indicating their common origin with database engine technology Jet Red employed in Microsoft Access.

The last big news about ESENT occurred in January of this year, when Microsoft decided to release its engine code under the permissive MIT license. Now anyone can take a look at his code in his code repository on GitHub.

‘Sgroogled.com’: When MICROSOFT Launched ANTI-GOOGLE Ads

Goodbye or goodbye to ESENT?

But now, Microsoft has decided to leave ESENT behind to switch to SQL technology (the most widely used programming language in the field of databases); specifically, implementing SQLite, an ultralight and public domain library, the most used in the field of mobile apps.

The surprising thing about this movement is that it has not been officially announced by Microsoft, but has come to light thanks to the well-known leaker of new functionalities Albacore has detected the presence of this change in the latest Dev channel builds (from the Insider show) Windows 11.

Albacore detected the change after noticing that the search index was no longer displayed, as usual, on the path ‘C:Program DataMicrosoftSearchDataApplicationsWindows‘ What Windows.edb but as Windows.db, and that this new file had the proper structure of SQLite.

Microsoft had already been using SQLite in Skype, but other programs such as Adobe Photoshop Elements, Firefox or OpenOffice also use this technology.

We do not know the reasons that have motivated Microsoft to dispense with a technology that has been accompanying Windows since before it made the jump to 32 bits, although it can be assumed that its faster indexing and less weight of databases (although it is capable of handling bases up to 2TB) may have influenced your decision.

But that, as well as the doubt about whether we are facing a definitive change or a mere test by Microsoft, still remains unanswered, so that we do not know for sure if we will make use of the new SQLite technology on stable versions of Windows 11.