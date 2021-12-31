The latest collaboration between Xbox and Adidas leaves us these shoes inspired by Series X

The sports brand had previously released a model of the original Xbox.

If this year has served one thing, it is to reaffirm the Xbox brand as one of the protagonists of the world of videogames. Its Game Pass subscription service has more and more games and fans, and its next-generation console, Xbox Series X, is starting to receive the first games that harness the true potential of the machine, one that is yet to be discovered.

As in recent months the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox, the company continues to celebrate it in a number of ways. One of them is the collaboration with Adidas to create shoes directly related to North American consoles, as we could already see with the ones they presented inspired by the first Xbox.

They are priced at $ 140Now, to close the year, some new Series X inspired sneakers. This is the latest collaboration between both companies and, as we can see on their official website, we are talking about black sports shoes that have touches of neon green and some details such as the Xbox logo on the sides.

“Imitating the 20th anniversary special command, the heel features a green zone and the sole is translucent“adds the description, which ensures that the design is based on the console and Boost technology. The shoes, with the name Adidas Forum Tech Boost, have an official price in stores of 140 dollars.

As we have mentioned, it is worth remembering that 2021 is a special year for Microsoft due to the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The brand has carried out several initiatives, such as an interactive virtual museum to review its history or the recent documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, whose episodes can be enjoyed for free with Spanish subtitles.

More about: Xbox Series X, Xbox, Adidas, Sneakers and Anniversary.