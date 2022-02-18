The latest free update for No Man’s Sky makes the video game more challenging: this is Sentinel

Hello Games dedicates the download to improving the combat experience, both in content and on a technical level.

Hello Games continues to work this year to make No Man’s Sky one of the video games with the longest life in time. The first big update arrives today, it is baptized as Sentinel and aims to revamp the in-game combat systems and enemies players encounter to make the space exploration adventure much more more challenging and exciting.

“No Man’s Sky is a game of exploration, considering that its universe has always been full of risks and dangers. Sentinels watch over the planets you explore. For a long time, we have wanted to make them something more interesting, deep and fun that allows players to defeat them and beat them in a more meaningful way, “says Sean Murray in statements to the PlayStation blog.

To that end, Sentinel incorporates a host of combat enhancements: new weapons and upgrades, such as the high-energy Neutron Cannon, an active cloaking device, and an electrifying stun grenade. “You’ll also be able to install an AI into your Minotaur exomecha to protect you in combat,” adds Murray. On the other hand, sentinels have also become more fearsome, there are new classes of elite drones to fight (heavy ones, summoners and repair units) and even terrifying armored exomecha.

Hello Games guarantees a more dynamic and impressive combat experienceThe update allows learn more about the creation story of sentinels. In addition, as you complete your missions, you can reprogram and adopt an AI drone, as well as rescue parts to create defenses. You can delve deeper into its novelties through the No Man’s Sky blog, where improvements in the feel and fluidity of weapons are guaranteed, which makes the combat experience somewhat more dynamic and impactful.

After a controversial premiere several years ago, No Man’s Sky has been reunited with the public and has even achieved redemption on Steam. Now it is still looking to expand its player base by announcing a release this 2022 on Nintendo Switch. It is also available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

