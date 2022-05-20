The latest from Netflix is ​​a mystery box with surprise content: this is how you can find it

Netflix has announced a novelty that can serve to attract the attention of children: a mysterious box in which they enter and Netflix is ​​in charge of surprising them with some content created for the little ones.

The company that is in full crisis of subscriber loss (and layoffs included) is trying to innovate in the way it displays its content (like its short section).

Children find it difficult to vary from what they like





Children are attracted to what they like and that’s why sometimes they don’t try new content, according to Netflix’s own ratings, which says that when they really like their favorite toys, foods and songs, it’s hard to get them to try something new. So the goal now is to show them new series and movies.

Children, parents or guardians can enjoy this function by following three steps: enter the children’s profile, search for theto children’s “favorites row” at the top of the page (this row is character-oriented to more easily and vividly connect you to the characters, shows, and movies you love as soon as you turn on Netflix), and hover over the sparkly “mystery box” to reveal a title which is “new to you”.

Netflix introduced a few months ago a curious button for those who did not know what to see next. Said random button recommends movies and related series that the user may not know about; same approach that hides the new “Mysterious Box”. This is already available for some users, such as those on Android TV.