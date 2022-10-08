The latest in ‘neobanks’ is being able to go to the tobacconist’s to withdraw money from your account: that’s what Nickel offers

Nickel is a ‘neobank’, owned by the French group BNP Paribas, which has had a presence in Spain for two years now. And, although the brand may not ring a bell, at that time has become the bank with the fifth largest cash distribution network in all of Spain. And how has he done it? Because ‘neobank’ is not a concept that we are used to linking with cash, precisely, but with ‘digital transactions’ and ‘mobile payments’, all very ‘2.0’.

But of course, no other neobank had so far started to weave a network of 1,600 points of sale through tobacconists, lottery administrations and booths. 1,000 more than a year ago, and 900 fewer than they expect to reach by 2025, at which point they aspire to reach 600,000 customers, they told The Objective. In France, for now, it already has 2.7 million. The next countries in its expansion plan are Belgium and our Portuguese neighbor.

In the future, they contemplate the possibility of reaching agreements also with bars and food stores

It is curious that this initiative came precisely from BNP Paribas, a bank with tradition that has managed to become the largest in Europe by providing only financial management and wealth strategy services to companies, institutions and investors. Nothing particular. But that’s what Nickel is for now, he’s gone to the other extreme, resorting to the slogan “Nickel, your neighborhood account”.

“I go down to the store for five minutes to open a bank account and now I’ll be back”

As a good neobank, it allows sign up and open an account using an entirely online procedure… but it also makes it easier to do from their ‘points of sale’. Thus, it is committed to attending at street level to sectors of the population that traditional banking had forgotten about:

old people who suffer in their meat the constant closing of branches that forces them to resort to ATMs or, worse, to mobile apps that they do not know how to handle.

the immigrantswho need a bank account to start collecting a payroll in Spain, and sometimes they come across entities that require them to first have said payroll (or a pension plan) to open their account.

In exchange, neighborhood businesses get the opportunity to compete with banks just by agreeing to install a payment terminal for customers to carry out their operations. In exchange, they will receive small commissions for each operation, and a greater flow of clients.

Nickel offers you to leave your nearest point of sale with Mastercard and Spanish IBAN just 5 minutes after entering

And unlike most of its new and old competitors, its website allows you to easily and clearly find how much each of the procedures it allows you to carry out costs:

20 year for account maintenance.

In between 0 and 80 ? for the issuance / renewal of the debit card (there are four varieties to choose from).

2% of the amount deposited on each cash deposit in a Nickel Point.

0.5 ? for each cash withdrawal at a Punto Nickel (the commission goes to the latter, not to the bank).

