The latest leaks from HBO’s The Last of Us series show its incredible fidelity to the game

Shootings that seem to be taken from the work of Naughty Dog and some scenarios taken care of to the millimeter.

There are reasons to be excited about HBO’s The Last of Us series, not just because it adapts one of the most important works of the last decadebut because each new leak shows us the respect and fidelity that is being shown towards the video game, at least in terms of settings and characters.

In addition to having Kantemir Balagov and Neil Druckmann in the directing chair, the series has been adding names like Liza Johnson (Dead to Me) and Jeremy Webb (The Umbrella Academy). For its part, the cast already has Pedro Pascal giving life to Joel, Bella Ramsey playing Ellie, Anna Torv (Tess), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Nick Offerman as Bill.

The only problem we have at the moment is that we will have to wait to see this adaptation, which HBO has confirmed will not arrive in 2022. Meanwhile, we have been able to see many leaked images of the filming that, honestly, are not helping the wait. become lighter. In these latest videos shared on social networks, it is shown the recording of one of the assaults suffered by Joel and Ellie.

The fidelity in the composition of the scenario has led fans to insert the video of the moment of the video game on which it is based and the result is amazing. It gives the impression that we are really seeing the same scene from different takes. In the rest of the videos we can see the careful setting that the team is recreating, which in many cases looks like it was taken from screenshots of the game. Among the latest images taken from the set, fans were able to identify Sam and Henry.

