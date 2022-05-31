The latest PS Plus update makes one of the most talked about problems in PSX games worse

Classic titles run in PAL (50Hz) version, which is seen as a less smooth experience than NTSC (60Hz).

The new PS Plus is now available in various asian areas, so we can say that the PlayStation proposal has begun its staggered launch around the world. However, the first bars of the service have generated several polemics related to a technical error that is already being studied and the impossibility of playing the DLC of PS3 titles.

PAL version games run at 50Hz; NTSC at 60 HzAnother of the big problems detected by the community has to do with the emulation of PSX games. And it is that, as several users with access to the new PS Plus explain, the most classic titles of the brand work in PAL version (50Hz). These were the editions that we enjoyed in Europe, but territories like America or Japan enjoyed a version NTSC that reached 60Hz and, therefore, provided a more fluid experience to the user.

PlayStation has not been slow to solve this detail and has already implemented a patch with which PSX games are executed in NTSC version. However, this new adjustment has caused an even worse mistake: an effect ghosting which, as you can see in the tweet inserted above these lines, could make any player dizzy. It should be noted that this error, which has only been detected in games Jumping Flash, Everybody’s Golf y Kurushiis the consequence of a compensation of the PAL frames that leaves a ghost trail.

It is very likely that PlayStation will shelve this whole matter with a new update to finish fixing all the localized bugs in the PSX classics. At the moment, in Europe we can only dream about the benefits of the new PS Plus until its launch on June 23but, beyond this, the Japanese company is satisfied with the first results of the service and looks to the future with great optimism.