The latest trailer for Harry Potter: Magic Emerges is pure fantasy and reaffirms its launch in the West

This collectible card MMO has been available for several months with great success in China and other Asian markets.

Since last February we have known about NetEase’s plans to launch Harry Potter: Magic Emerge this year in the West, after the video game has passed through China and several Asian markets in recent months. However, since then little information has been offered about its premiere in Europe and America until now, where a new trailer for the mobile adventure reaffirms its arrival this year.

This new advance of the proposal is all a love letter to fans of JK Rowling’s literary workadapting some moments from real life to the fantasy of Hogwarts and its surroundings, and that also includes Quidditch, the number one sport in the magical world imagined by the British writer, but a whole style of anime that feels sensational to this highly successful project in China.

“No matter where you live, no matter who you are, the magical world is here for all believers”, can be read as the final motto in this video game trailer.

Despite everything, there is still no date for the arrival of the acceptance letter to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the protagonist in the shared video.

Harry Potter: Magic Emerge (Harry Potter: Magic Awakened in English) is an immersive collectible card game and massively multiplayer online game (MMO), where wizards and witches duel, which includes role-playing and strategy elements. “Players will be able to take on the role of a first-year Hogwarts student and join thousands of other players who share the same mission: learning to master magic,” presents Warner Bros. and NetEase.

Fans of the franchise also have a date with magic this year in Hogwarts Legacy, an open world fantasy action RPG for PC and consoles. It will arrive before Christmas, and he recently let us see his scenarios in a trailer.

