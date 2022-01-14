The latest trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus summarizes in a minute the news of the new installment

The video shared by Nintendo encourages us to discover a new type of Pokémon adventure.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 13, 2022, 10:42 67 comments

There are two weeks left to get your hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. the next of Game Freak and Nintendo will take one of the most important sagas in the world (not only in video games) to take the step that many fans have been waiting for, with the introduction of new mechanics and the preview of some things that we will discover at the end of the month, such as the two main clans That we will have.

But if you don’t have that much time to see in detail the different videos that have been shared over the last few months, the latest trailer that you can see above these lines summarizes in a very concise way the new type of Pokémon experience that we will meet In fact, it goes by that title by name, so it looks like that’s going to be the main focus of the promotion.

They promote it as a completely new experienceIn less than a minute, we see several mechanics and creatures in action, as well as some of the different scenarios that their world will offer us, and the ways that we will have to go through it. “Discover a new kind of Pokémon adventure unlike anything you’ve seen beforesays the narration voice of the video. Discover, collect and manage objects. It’s a whole new Pokémon experience.”

Pokémon Legends: Arceus lands on Nintendo Switch next day January 28, so we will have to wait very little to judge how Game Freak’s bet has turned out. At 3DJuegos we firmly believe that it is a necessary evolution for the saga, but we ask ourselves in a special article if the new direction it is taking introduces correct changes or, on the contrary, makes the wrong direction.

