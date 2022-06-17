The latest Windows 10 and 11 updates give problems creating WiFi points: Microsoft’s solution is beyond belief

Updating Windows always ends up being a lottery, and a good example is the latest cumulative update for Microsoft’s operating system. And it is that according to the official website, the update released on June 14 for Windows is giving problems when enabling the function Wi-Fi hotspot.

The problem not only affects Windows 10 and 11, but also Windows 7, and even the server versions. According to the company, the only solution at the moment is based on disabling the function and look for an alternative way to create a WiFi hotspot.

Creating a WiFi hotspot in Windows can cause problems in the latest update

Windows computers that have WiFi, have a system feature to create WiFi access points and thus be able to share the connection with other devices that need it. This is done through the option ‘Mobile wireless coverage area’ within the Windows configuration menu, although we can also do it from the notification panel of the taskbar. However, as Microsoft mentions, users might encounter problems when creating an access point.

After installing KB5014697, Windows computers may not be able to use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. When trying to use the hotspot feature, the host device may lose Internet connection after a client device connects. Workaround: To mitigate the issue and restore Internet access to the host device, you can disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. For instructions, see the link.

Those people who want to have the possibility of creating WiFi access points again you can try to restore the system removing the latest update. This way, we can wait until Microsoft comes up with a better idea than simply disabling the feature.

Image: Flaticon