The latest Windows 11 update fixes, among others, the recent start menu bug… and includes an expected novelty

Microsoft today released the cumulative update KB5016629 for Windows 11 that integrate significant improvements in terms of system security. In this case it is not an optional update, but rather its installation will be mandatory to be able to solve all the problems that have been detected in previous months.





In general terms, this is an update that integrates improvements in the file browser, the start menu and also a new function, the Focus Assist mode or concentration mode. This is complemented by August patch security improvements which resolves many vulnerabilities detected in previous months.

Microsoft fixes major Windows 11 bugs in KB5016629 update

In order to update to this new version, you must follow the path Start> Settings> Windows Update and click on Search for updates. If all goes well, and your device is compatible, this cumulative update will appear and automatically download to your computer and install at times when you’re not using it. Likewise, you can also perform the manual update through the Microsoft website.





The main improvement that you will be able to test from today is related to Focus Assist, which a priori disables most notifications so that you can work while being completely focused, as its name specifies. But this could be a problem, since important notifications were missed. That is why this update will send notifications that are important for Windows, such as email. This is something completely customizable through the route Settings > System > Notifications, and selecting the particular app that seems important to you.

In addition to this improvement, the following solutions are integrated to problems that can be categorized as minor, and that have been included in the Microsoft update notes: