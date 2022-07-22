The latest Windows 11 update fixes an annoying bug, in addition to including several new features

In the last few hours, Microsoft has launched the new optional cumulative update KB5015882 that promises to introduce 20 improvements, as well as interesting new features in the system notifications system. But the really interesting thing is one of these corrections that fixes a problem with the file explorer which was definitely really annoying.

This is an update that is part of the July 2022 monthly update that Microsoft, aimed at users can test the news that will arrive in the mandatory patch of August of 2022. In this case, Microsoft has not opted for improvements in system security, but for improvements in performance, shelving problems reported by many users, especially in File Explorer.

What’s new in Windows 11 KB5015882

In the event that you were already on the previous Windows 11 update patch, you have surely noticed that the File explorer had many problems. The most important of them was the execution time when clicking on the corresponding icon. The users we had to wait in this case several seconds more for it to open and perform a query of the documents in the storage unit. In addition, it could also be hung very easily.

Now with this new update KB5015882, this is completely solved as can be read in the notes that Microsoft has made public. These say the following:

Fixes an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working when using the keyboard play and pause buttons on certain devices.

Fixes an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working when using the Start menu context menu (Win+X) and an external monitor is connected to your device.

Fixes an issue that displays a blank window that you can’t close when you mouse over the search icon on the taskbar.

In addition to these problems that have been resolved, two new features are included. The first one is related to the urgent notifications when concentration mode or Focus Assist is activated. In this case, you will be able to choose which notifications will have to reach you by skipping this block, which you can categorize as important yourself. Here they can enter, for example, notifications from messaging services, from work tools such as Teams or Slack.

This also adds to something that was already known, and that is that the latest version of Windows 11 available can be installed directly. when a computer that has been formatted is first started. This is something that will only be possible on those devices that are compatible with these updates through their hardware.

If you are interested in installing the KB5015882 version, you will simply have to access Settings, clicking on Windows update. When checking for updates, it will appear automatically and you will simply have to download and install after a reboot to be able to solve these bugs and also enjoy these improvements.