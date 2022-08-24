The latest Windows security update could leave you without access to the system

Patch KB5012170 is preventing some users from accessing their computers, and the fixes aren’t for everyone.

If you are one of those people who needs to have their constantly updated computerbe careful with the new one windows security updatebecause it seems to be causing various problems for users, even preventing them from logging in unless they have their BitLocker, i.e. a encryption system which is used to protect entire units.

We read in The Register that everything is due to the latest patch of the Secure Boot DBXwho arrived a couple of weeks ago and is called, to be precise, KB5012170. The poor thing focused on solving several exploits that could allow illegitimate code to be executed in the system boot process, and that’s a tricky business, especially when operating in UEFI. For now we are talking about 400 computers, only, but not having solved the problem, you better avoid it.

Bad luck with this update, because it has ended up preventing users from accessing the system unless Submit your BitLocker ciphers. Microsoft has a support page where we can easily get our recovery key, but in some cases it is not feasible to follow these instructionseither because ours is a work team, a borrowed one, or simply because we don’t have the passwords.

Sources of the publication assure that 2% of the 400 affected computers until now they operated with Windows 11. On the other hand, finding the encryption keys seems to require access to Azure, and that solution not the most accessible for the average user. At the very least, Microsoft is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Image | Clint Patterson

