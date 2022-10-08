The Law of “only yes is yes” is already in force and things that you used to do or see online are now a crime

Organic Law 10/2022, of September 6, Comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom, popularly known as the “only yes is yes” law is already in force today. And its function, in addition to finally condemning that it is rape, even though the victim was shocked and did not say anything for fear of her aggressor, is also to condemn certain behaviors on the Internet that are not so rare today .

The lawyer Carlos Sanchez Almeida, on a day like today when there is talk of the chauvinist chants of a Colegio Mayor de Madrid, and of the possible hate crime being investigated, the lawyer reminds us that we have something more important: a new law that needs to be known since it punishes behaviors that often occur.

Now, for example, impersonate someone on the Internet (create a fake profile with the image of another personamong others, something that is widely recognized by programs like “Catfish” and that was already considered a crime, although less specific than now) or sharing content of a sexual nature with someone’s consent, will now have fines or even jail sentences.

172 ter, new section 5 ‘Anyone who, without the owner’s consent, uses the image of a person to make advertisements or open false profiles on social networks, contact pages or any means of public dissemination…’ — Almeida (@bufetalmeida) October 7, 2022

We must remember that in June we already talked about the consequences that it could have share the video of the actor and presenter Santi Millán where he appeared having sexual relations with a woman.

What is now a crime: identity theft





With the new Organic Law, anyone who harasses a person persistently and repeatedly, and without being legitimately authorized, any of the following behaviors will be punished with a prison sentence of three months to two years or a fine of six to twenty-four months and, in this way, alter the normal development of your daily life. Those related to technology in terms of this harassment are:

Establish or attempt to establish contact with it through any means of communication, or through third parties.

By misusing your personal data, acquire products or merchandise, or hire servicesor have third parties contact her.

Whoever, without the consent of its owner, uses the image of a person to make ads or open fake profiles on social networkscontact pages or any means of public dissemination, causing the same situation of harassment, harassment or humiliation, will be punished with a prison sentence of three months to one year or a fine of six to twelve months.

In this last case, we have that until now only the usurpation of marital status or online identity was a crime, if it was to obtain an illicit economic benefit. Now harassment, harassment or humiliation of a false profile, also become a crime.

Share intimate content

Another issue that will now be punished is sharing intimate images or videos of people without their consent. We cannot forget here the suicide of an Iveco worker a few years ago after she spread a sexual video of her five years ago among her colleagues with the consequent bullying she received from her. Section 7 of article 197 says that:

Anyone who, without the authorization of the affected person, disseminate, reveal or transfer to third parties images or audiovisual recordings than that obtained with their consent at a home or in any other place out of sight of third parties, when the disclosure seriously undermines the personal privacy of that person.

A fine of one to three months will be imposed who, having received the images or audiovisual recordings to which the previous paragraph refers, disseminates, reveals or transfers them to third parties without the consent of the affected person.

In the cases of the preceding paragraphs, the penalty will be imposed in its upper half when the facts have been committed by the spouse or by a person who is or has been linked to him by analogous relationship affectivity, the victim was a minor or a person with a disability in need of special protection, or the acts were committed for profit.

In this case, as we have already discussed, there are differences depending on how that content has been obtained. Sergio Carrasco Moyans explained to us that “everything will depend on whether we understand that the initial leak is the right one, and whoever shares it knows it. That would allow us to go through the criminal route. In the rest of the cases, we would have to go through other routes.”