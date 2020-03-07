The Lawsuit Against Blade Runner 2049 Just Took A Step Back

As all the time, ought to there be any main updates on this story’s progress, you’ll be able to ensure that CinemaBlend can be breaking such information as it’s obtainable. In the meantime, Blade Runner 2049 is on the market on Digital HD, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD; and when you’re curious to match that movie to the unique Blade Runner, it’s at present obtainable for streaming on Netflix, in addition to these different house media choices.