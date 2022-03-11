The lawsuit for gender discrimination against PlayStation adds the testimony of 8 women

The video game company had requested that its former security analyst’s lawsuit be dismissed.

In November of last year, Emma Majo, former PlayStation security analyst denounced her former company of video games under the accusation of violating the United States Equal Pay Act, pointing out discriminatory behavior within the company in matters of compensation and promotion, describing a work environment where men would predominate.

A lawsuit to which Sony responded by categorically denying the accusations of its former employee, asking the court to dismiss it, alleging lack of sufficient data and a possible conflict of interest with some of the women who were in positions superior to Majo since 2017. At all times, Majo has sought to add companions to her collective lawsuit and as Axios has shared, she would have received the support of the testimony of 8 other womenbetween old and current Sony PlayStation employees.

As Stephen Totilo reports, the women would have described different behaviors in various PlayStation offices in the United States, where they would handle demeaning comments and a general feeling that it is more difficult for women to promote in the company. In the statements of the eight women, a minimum gender diversity is described, with a male predominance.

I think Sony is not prepared to properly control toxic environmentsKara Johnson, former program manager at PlayStationMarie Harrington, a veteran of Sony Online Entertainment and Sony PlayStation for over 16 years, noted the lack of consideration for women in high-level positions during job evaluation sessions. Harrington has given as an example one of these sessions, where only 4 women would have been considered to promote, compared to the almost 70 men. Harrington has also confessed to having heard comments on the family life of the candidates that were not performed on male candidates.

“I think that Sony is not prepared to properly control the toxic environments“said Kara Johnson, a former program manager, in the filed statement. Johnson also referred to ten women who would have left her office in Rancho Bernardo, California, four months before she left, something she understood as a structural problem. Johnson has also included a letter she shared with female employees when she left the company, alluding to insistent attempts to notify her superiors of what she saw as gender bias, discrimination against pregnant women and resistance from a senior resource officer. people to act in this situation. At the moment, Sony has not made any new statements in this regard.

