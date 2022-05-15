The lawyer who saved Nintendo at its worst had the best reward we could imagine

For a time it was considered an urban legend. But Shigeru Miyamoto himself assured that everything was true. The name of Kirby, Nintendo’s adorable pink mascot, is the Japanese corporation’s particular tribute to a lawyer who, in his day, saved them from catastrophe.

On October 2, 2019, John Joseph Kirby Junior, a lawyer from the state of Virginia, in the United States, specializing in intellectual property litigation, passed away. What does that have to do with video games? Much more than you can imagine. Why this lawyer was the protagonist of the major legal controversy in which Nintendo has been involved. Since its founding, the Kyoto corporation has been embroiled in dozens of lawsuits, but none on the scale of the Universal movie studio’s early 1980s lawsuit. For five long years this lawsuit had Nintendo on the warpath, where at times they feared for their own continuity.

How could it be otherwise, we have to start at the beginning. In 1981 Nintendo experienced one of its greatest moments of splendor thanks to the launch of Donkey Kong. Shigeru Miyamoto’s first opera, in addition to presenting for the first time the character that we would later know as Super Mario, triumphed in arcades around the world and especially in the United States. What had once been a modest delegation in Yankee territory thus became a billion dollar business that little had to envy its counterpart in Japan. Nintendo of America was making millions off of Donkey Kong; money that they invested, among other things, in offices in Redmond, in the state of Seattle, where they are still based today.

Universal required both Coleco and Nintendo to cease marketing[/b] of that video gameDonkey Kong also caused a barrage of copies from other studios. Some of renowned companies such as SEGA or Electronic Arts. At that time, the limits of intellectual property in the video game industry had not yet been outlined, so, unfortunately, those outrages were the most common. One of the most popular clones was Tiger Electronics, the famous LCD handheld game maker, which released a title called King Kong. The game was a crude imitation of the first level of Donkey Kong, in which Mario had been replaced by a firefighter climbing the Empire State Building to the top, where King Kong himself was waiting for him. It was nothing more than an imitation, that is undeniable, but it had the unique value of being an official product. Namely, It was licensed by Universal Studio.responsible for some of the movies starring the most famous giant ape of all time.

The executives of Universal Pictures, the same studio that that year 1982 distributed ET the Extraterrestrial, had barely paid attention to the video game market. Until then. As a result of the license from Tiger Electronics, the studio learned of the existence of Donkey Kong and the hundreds of millions in profits it had made, not only Nintendo, but also Coleco, which had just presented an exclusive adaptation of the title for its Colecovision console. Assuming that this product was a crude copy of the King Kong universe, of which they then claimed to own their intellectual property, Universal demanded that both Coleco and Nintendo will cease marketing of that video game, destroy all their copies and compensate them retroactively.

The leaders of Nintendo of America gave up on an agreement with the film studioThe Greenberg family, owners of Coleco, capitulated. They did not stop sales of their adaptation of Donkey Kong, but agreed with Universal that they would be paid a percentage of their profits retroactively. A treatment that many considered unfair. Under the doctrine of fair use, the United States recognizes the right to parody any registered work, if Donkey Kong can be considered a caricature of King Kong. But at Coleco they feared the power of the film studio. They didn’t want to get involved in an eternal court war that they would probably lose. It was not like that in the case of Nintendo, which after much study, decided to present battle to Universal. With the support of the sadly late Hiroshi Yamauchi himself, its president, the leaders of Nintendo of America gave up on agreeing with the film studio. They would settle their differences in court.

It was a very bold decision. In the early eighties, despite already having a certain reputation, Nintendo was a relatively small corporation. Especially if we compare it with a studio the size of Universal Pictures, whose team of lawyers intimidated anyone. That’s where John Kirby came into the picture, then a lawyer from a New York-based firm specializing in cases of abusive practices in conflicts between companies. Kirby was convinced that he could win the lawsuit. He made a very strong case on the premise that it was highly questionable that Universal Pictures owned the intellectual property for King Kong, as it had a similar conflict with another studio in the mid-1970s. In addition, he summoned the main figures of Nintendo to the court, such as Shigeru Miyamoto, who explained how he created the characters in the first place, and Howard Phillips, game master of Nintendo of America, who demonstrated the few similarities between both franchises by playing a game against the judge.

Robert W. Sweet, the judge in charge of the case, did not need any of the allegations about who owned those copyrights. He concluded that both works, Donkey Kong and King Kong, despite having elements in common such as a giant ape, were totally different in nature. Besides, acknowledged Universal Pictures’ bad faith, so Nintendo not only won the case, but its right to claim compensation for damages was recognized. Kirby, like modern David, had defeated Goliath. Both then and in all the successive appeals, which would last until well into 1986.

His name has already been, for eternity, linked to the history of the video gameThat victory changed Nintendo. A small studio based in Japan had beaten a big movie studio. The corporation would never shy away again, planting face from then on to all the lawsuits to arrive at their headquarters. Even those as controversial as the dozens of lawsuits, in the early 1990s, accusing them of having caused serious epileptic problems in American children. There are those who could say that all the absurd lawsuits that Nintendo has faced in recent years, in some way, are a distant consequence of this episode.

In any case, executives at Nintendo of America were very grateful to Kirby. So much so that they gave him a boat, valued at thirty thousand dollars at the time, which they baptized as Donkey Kong. Years later, moreover, when no one knew what to name the new mascot created by HAL Laboratory, someone voted to call him Kirby in honor of that lawyer who one day saved Nintendo. He says the legend that he took it as a compliment. And rightly so, because that is how his name has already been, for eternity, linked to the history of the video game.

