The lawyers, auditors and notaries who launder drug cartels and are targeted by the United States

Among the members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel there are lawyers, auditors and notaries who would be close to being sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury (Infobae)

(FIRST PART) – A few weeks ago, a law scholar clarified an uncomfortable issue for the ruling class: “They all want to talk about drug trafficking. Few want to talk about drug traffickers. Nobody wants to talk about the political partners of drug traffickers” . She wrote it on her account Twitter Natalia Volosinan Argentine lawyer graduated from the prestigious Yale Universityin the USA. Perhaps without knowing it, she anticipated what Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC, for its acronym in English) is executing at this time with the professional partners of the most important Mexican drug traffickers.

That office under the Treasury Department American is moving his cards in a new paradigm. For a long time he has had under his radar the companies that serve as fronts for drug traffickers, but now he will focus on investigate, persecute and catch those who are behind and create those controversial signatures .

“Narcos are not just those extravagant characters that we see in television series, with jackets with stones and revolvers with gold inlays.”, reveals a source who knows the new operation in detail in strict off the record. “They are also the ones who walk around Mexico City in a suit and tie like any other executive or lawyer.”. They are many and OFAC I would already have identified the first ones.

Son notaries, auditors, lawyers that advise companies that have already been sanctioned by Washington for laundering assets of the main drug lords of Mexico. About them, USA he fixed his gaze. He knows who are those who put together all the legal engineering that allows the cartels to manage their money in such a way that it goes under the institutional radar. Or with her opportune complicity. “They no longer want to bury their dollars in coves. That time of Pablo Escobar is over, it is in the past. Now they need immediate and legal availability of their dirty money”, adds that same informant.

The immense criminal structures that the cartels manage not only refer to assassins, irregular armies, mules and laboratories that control large territories in all the states of Mexico. They turn to professionals with studies who create companies of all kinds -medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural- to “bury” there your moneys and turn them into “legal capitals”. Some of these companies can even become profitable.

Many of them are closely linked withThe Cuinis”, the wing of Jalisco Cartel New Generation (CJNG) that is dedicated to laundering income. “ Sayula Green Agriculture Development ” is the name of one of those firms that were sanctioned by the OFAC. Those behind her should start to worry. There are more cases.

Between the 80s and 90s something similar was attempted by the brothers Rodriguez Orejuelapopes of cali poster in Colombia. They created “Drugs downgrade”, a chain of pharmacies that resulted in a huge source of profit and laundering not only money, but also their standard of living and reputation. However, the corporation was so closely related to the criminal organization that when the largest of the capos fell, it dragged most of his businesses with it. Now, professional engineering in Mexico tries to disassociate the image of drug trafficking leaders with those companies, unknown and even “ghost” .

For the OFAC -which already has several of these companies among those sanctioned- Those auditors, lawyers and notaries would be “just as drug traffickers as their bosses.” And in the coming weeks it would begin to designate them as money launderers from drug trafficking, almost the same status that weighs on the bosses. “They are as complicit and responsible as a hitman, a regional boss or the capos themselves”.

These apparently legal companies and their advisers would not only contribute to providing money to drug traffickers, but would also act as a future front for the rest of the families behind the drug cartels. Thanks to the legal instrumentation of these corporations, wives, children, siblings and even lovers could continue their lives without fear of paying the costs that the visible faces of the drug trade must bear. cocaine, heroin and marijuana for whose heads there are millionaire rewards.

The Mexican authorities would be aware of these maneuvers to launder the “legal representatives” of these companies. They can’t do it without some kind of official approval. But for the moment they are silent and prefer to look the other way. some in Washington they believe that in many cases there is malpractice, but that in the majority, there is a financed complicity .

After taking care of lawyers, notaries and auditors at the service of drug traffickers, politics could be the next place where the US authorities would look. They trust that the men in ties will understand more quickly that it would be better to talk than to continue covering for their drug bosses.

TOMORROW THE SECOND PART.-