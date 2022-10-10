The leader of the VOX party held an act in Madrid with Meloni, Trump, Orbán and Latin American politicians

The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal in a party act (Ricardo Rubio – Europa Press)

The leader of the far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascalsurrounded himself this Sunday with international allies of his formation as Giorgia Meloniof the post-fascist Brothers of Italy (FdI), who will form a government in his country, the former US president Donald TrumpPrime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbánand Latin American politicians to invite other forces to “recover” democracy.

Melons, Trump y Orbán they expressed their I support Abascal in video messages broadcast at the close of an act of his party this Sunday in Madridwhile the president of Poland, Mateusz Morawieckiwas present at the event, whose attendance the organization estimates above 10,000 attendees.

They also intervened with video messages the candidate of the Republican Party in Chile in the last presidential elections, Jose Antonio Kast; former Colombian president Alvaro UribeUS Republican Senator Ted Cruz y Carolina Ribera Áñezwho read a letter from his mother, the former Bolivian president Jeannine Áñezimprisoned in her country accused of carrying out a coup against her predecessor, the leftist Evo Morales in 2019.

The former presidential candidate of the Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, participates in the closing ceremony of the campaign on November 18, 2021, in Santiago (Chile). EFE / Elvis González



Abascalwho presented the document “Spain decides” in the act, launched an order to other political forces in Spain and, without mentioning the conservative People’s Partyhe blurted out: “We will wait for you with open arms and we will welcome you excitedly the day you want to defend this Spain”.

Vox experienced a significant boost in recent years and managed to get 52 deputies in the last general elections of November 2019, while the PP was in low hours. However, in recent months, the popular support of Vox goes down, while the popular ones go upaccording to the latest polls.

The leader of Vox, a party with 52 Deputies of the 350 that make up the Spanish Congress, called the current political situation “serious” which, in his opinion, leads to “Spain on the brink” with a “fiscal looting that is increasing while the purchasing power of families decreases”.

It will be necessary to decide at the polls, he added, if the parties have to continue to be legal “whose goal is national rupture” or if they keep gender laws “that attack the family and common sense or if we repeal them at a stroke of the pen”. Also, he added about the immigration Policies, It will be necessary to vote if those who have entered “without knocking on the door or have come directly to commit crimes” are returned to their countries.

Melonswho will form a government in Italy after winning the last elections, assured that will work so that more conservative formations win in countries of the European Union (EU), as well as in Spain.

“In Spain as in Italy and throughout Europe there is a majority of citizens who do not recognize themselves in the utopias and ideologies of the left and ask us to assume the responsibility of governing. We cannot do it alone, we need loyal and reliable travel companions who will desist from winking to the left and help us organize the alternative to the left“, plot.

La líder de Hermanos de Italia Giorgia Meloni (REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane / archivo)

The ultra-conservative leader also urged the EU to find a common and lasting solution on the price of gas that demonstrates “the solidarity so announced in recent years instead of succumbing to those who think that it can be done only by sacrificing the destiny of others.”

And asked “a pragmatic Europe” that “work for the ecological transition, but without destroying its productive fabric and surrendering totally to China”, while opted for a Europe “that welcomes those who come to work legally and strongly defends its borders against illegal immigrants and that invests in the birth rate, in the freedom of education and in the social role of the family”.

Donald Trumpin a recorded message on a plane, congratulated Abascal for his “extraordinary work in defense of Spain” and highlighted his work in defense “of our borders and our conservative agenda.”

Cruza Republican US senator, said that “today there is a battle in the world; on the one hand the globalists and on the other those of us who defend the values ​​of the homeland and the family”.

In another video message, the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbanfocused on immigration and was against “Millions of foreign immigrants flood the borders.”

The Polish President, Mateusz Morawieckithe only international leader who intervened in person at the event, indicated that the EU “does not remember the traditions”.

“I am Polish, I am a Christian and I am not going to apologize for that, because I am related to the past but also to freedom, law, solidarity and rights”, he stated.

The Argentinian Javier Mileyleader of the libertarian party Liberty Advances, questioned the “gender ideologynative peoples, ecology and inclusive language” considering that They destroy the values ​​of society.

The libertarian deputy Javier Milei gave a speech at a political event in Spain together with Santiago Abascal, from VOX.

For its part, Alvaro Uribenoted that “we must continue making efforts for democracy” and that “it is exciting to see the effort of citizens to protect it.”

“The word peace continues to sound to give impunity to terrorism, but at the same time security is denied. That terrorism is not justifiedthat he should not be registered as a victim”, affirmed Uribe.

closetcandidate of the Republican Party in Chile in the last presidential elections, considered that it is necessary to “Keep fighting when we believe that everything is lost” and he has recounted his case in Chile: “It was said that in the last elections we would not obtain good results, but we reached the second round and faced the left”.

Jeanine Áñezimprisoned former Bolivian president, in a message read by her daughter, Carolina Ribera, advocated a world “free of dictatorships” in which it included Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Heading to the 2023 Argentine elections, Milei weaves international alliances with the European extreme right and with Bolsonarism in Brazil

What to expect from the next government of Giorgia Meloni in Italy