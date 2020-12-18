The leader, once considered to be the right hand of Mamta Banerjee, said – Trinamool will disintegrate, this will be the end

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The Trinamool Congress, which held the power in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections to be held in March-April next year, is constantly getting setbacks. Many of its big leaders are leaving the party. In a way, there is a stampede situation in the party. In such a situation, a leader who is very close to Mamata Banerjee and the BJP’s vice-president Mukul Roy has said that this party will end soon. Also Read – Demand in Bengal, Ruckus in Assam: What will be BJP’s stand on citizenship law before Assembly elections?

Roy claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was formed on the basis of opposition of the CPI (M) and the opposition of the Congress and the party has no constructive ideology, so this party will disintegrate. Roy told reporters here that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has no agenda except to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Significantly, Banerjee parted ways with the Congress and formed the TMC in 1998 and in 2011, ousted the CPI (M) -led Left Front government in Bengal for 34 years. Roy claimed, "Everything in the party is centered on Mamata Banerjee and whatever is good, she is given credit for. In such a situation, any real self-respecting political person with years of ground-level experience is sure to stumble in the party and the stifling atmosphere can be worse than a private limited company. "

Roy was once considered the right hand of Banerjee. He left the party in 2017 and joined the BJP. He said, “Like Bangla Congress, TMC also got success in the beginning, but it will not last long. It will disintegrate in the near future. ” Rai’s statement comes at a time when TMC leaders like Shubhendu Adhikari have left the party. Congress leader Ajay Mukherjee broke away from the party and formed the Bangla Congress, which formed a government with the CPI-M twice between 1967 and 1970, but both governments could not run for long. The party was later merged with the Congress.