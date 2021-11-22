The League of Legends fighting game will be in teams: Project L reappears with video and details

Riot Games leaves us with important news about the video game but warns: it will not be ready this year or next.

During these weeks we have had a lot of information about new adventures set in the League of Legends universe, some of them already available in the market. But they are far from everything that is underway on the part of Riot Games. In this sense, a few hours ago we had an important informative advance in Project L, a fighting video game still in its early stages.

The team in charge of the project has shared a “vertical slice” (or vertical cut), a conceptual video made to decide the final aspect of the game, before creating all content, such as characters and settings. After seeing this sample, you may think that the game is ready, but the truth is that we still have a lot of work ahead of us. Although we have come a long way, we will not release the game in 2021 or 2022“, warn first of all Tom Cannon, Senior Director and Executive Producer of Project L.

We are almost done deciding all the things that make a game a game.Tom CannonNow, what are Riot Games looking to offer? Develop a fighting game of the best possible quality so that the community can dedicate itself to it, playing for years or decades. For this reason the responsible team wants to take as much time as possible, but they have already decided that Project L will be a team fighting game, in which you will have to train and control a team made up of two different champions. The shared video shows the new chosen art style for production, and explain how for controls they seek to be easy to learn, but difficult to master. “We also talked a bit about one of our top priorities regarding the game: create the best possible network code“.

Project L still development

“We are almost done deciding all the aspects that make a game a game (basic gameplay, controls, art direction, etc.), but we still have pending Tasks such as creating a complete template of champions, designing the scenarios, adding the menus and UI, creating the ranking systems and much more, “adds Tom Cannon, asking for patience from those interested in the production.

There will be more updates on its development later, thus breaking the silence that has permeated the project for two years. Meanwhile, users can see the latest news from Riot Games, a hit outside of video games now also with Arcane, an animated series for Netflix. Thus, we recommend you read the analysis of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

More about: Riot Games Project L and Riot Games.