The leak of Uber documents that reveals how it avoided sanctions in Spain: “Sometimes we are fucking illegal”

Uber has suffered a huge leak (18.7 GB) of internal documents: around 124,000 of them (83,000 of them emails), covering the period 2013-2017 and basically revealing a history of lobbying activities and violations of the law… including the existence of a ‘panic button’ to circumvent raidsand a mechanism of ‘geofencing’ that altered the results of the app to avoid receiving fines.

This leak, to which the British newspaper The Guardian has had access and —through it— all the member media of the ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists), details both internal conversations between Uber managers, and interactions between them and government officials from 30 countriesduring a period when Uber was booming and beginning to face pushback from both regulators and the taxi industry.

We also talk about the time when Uber was still run by its co-founder Travis Kalanickfamous for having adopted an ‘aggressive’ strategy regarding the international establishment of his company, which resulted in recognized violations of local regulations such as spending up to 90 million euros a year in public relations in order to attract the support of leaders around the world.

“Sometimes we have problems because, well, we’re just fucking illegal”

Ripley and Greyball, Uber’s dirty game against the authorities

Your ‘panic button’known internally as ‘Ripley’, was able to remotely cut off access to servers at its headquarters in San Francisco in the event of a raid at one of the Uber offices. Y was used on several occasions. According to the emails, it was done in France twice at the end of 2014, by order of the company’s senior managers.

The CEO of the company himself ordered via e-mail, on one occasion, to use it with his offices in Amsterdam. And it is that, while trying to ingratiate themselves with the authorities, the growth in the number of raids was such that the company even distributed a manual to its employees (known as “Dawn Raid Manual”) with a reaction protocol to them.

During a raid by the French tax agency, a top Uber lobbyist advised the head of Uber France that employees should play dumb when the kill switch was activated. “Try a few laptops, appear confused when you cannot get access, say that IT team is in [San Francisco] and fast asleep.” pic.twitter.com/cGBcbqDoTa — Frédéric Zalac (@fredericzalac) July 10, 2022

Around the same time that Uber gave the order to use Ripley in France, in Spain, where they had only been implanted for a few months, they made use of ‘Greyball’another intelligent mechanism to avoid falling into police traps or the taxi drivers themselves.

In short, it made the Uber app had a double face, causing the app to not show available drivers if it was launched from certain placessuch as the Madrid-Barajas airport (in other countries, such as Denmark and Belgium, their target was police stations):

“We have implemented geo-defense around the airport since the launch of Uber. It is to prevent taxi drivers from requesting from the airport and taking the vehicles to police traps.”

Uber asks not to be tried for Greyball, but claims its lobbying action

In fact, Jill Hazelbaker, current director of the company, has recognized in a statement the mistakes made by the company at that time —”we have not made and will not make excuses”— while has defended that, after Kalanicksu sucesora Dara Khosrowshahi has implemented “rigorous controls”.

“We ask the public to judge us on what we have done in the last five years and what we will do in the years to come.”

But in reality, over the past five years the company has continued to spend millions on lobby to be able to continue hiring drivers as self-employed, not as employees with payroll. And recently, he rejected a proposal from the shareholders to provide transparency to the way in which this work was carried out.

However, a spokesman for UberSpain has sent us some statements that, in a certain way, do try to justify the actions of the company at that time… in terms of lobbying (not where Greyball is concerned, thankfully):

“When Uber was born more than a decade ago, there was no ridesharing regulation anywhere in the world. At that time, most transport laws and regulations did not conceive of trips arranged through smartphones […] In Spain, the National Transport Law dates back to the 1980s.“. “During this period (2014-2016), our goal was to work transparently with governments to find ways to modernize or create new laws that would accommodate the new transportation alternatives that were being born. To do so, like any technology company, we created a Public Affairs team. […] The idea that this was done in secret makes no sense“.

Kalanick himself, the CEO implicated by the revelations in this leak, has also issued a statement. questioning the authenticity of the material revealed by The Guardian and by all other means.

