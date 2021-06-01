The leaked Battlefield 6 pictures don’t seem to be from the expose trailer that we will be able to see subsequent month

Unhealthy information for the ones having a look check out the primary trailer of the following sport of Battlefield. It’s been showed {that a} leaked video circulating at the Web now not the development the corporate plans to turn the following month, and it was once by no means intended to be noticed through the general public.

The video that at the beginning leaked at the Battlefield subreddit (and that are supposed to be noticed with a major epilepsy caution), presentations a semi-futuristic taste for the most recent installment. Then again, Eurogamer has showed that the pictures is simply subject material. produced for “inside use” at EA, in addition to now not the debut trailer the corporate plans to expose subsequent month.

That to not say that the video does now not be offering some clues on what the following sport may well be, appearing what seems to be a situation inside the close to long term. The leaked pictures come with a number of scenes of aerial fights, clashes of squaddies and the launching of a futuristic having a look rocket. Accompanying which might be the standard large explosions and a few unexpected climate results. It for sure looks as if a Battlefield sport, although it won’t glance precisely just like the Battlefield sport we’re going to have later this 12 months.

A few weeks in the past, EA expected in a tweet that would formally expose the following Battlefield sport in June, with a expose trailer with some gameplay. Sooner than that, EA introduced that the following Battlefield can be launched between October and December 2021.

The brand new Battlefield sport has been the topic of quite a lot of leaks and rumors in recent years, however we may not have to attend for much longer ahead of receiving reputable details about the sport. E3 begins in simply a few weeks, and IGN’s Summer season of Gaming shall be to be had to stay you up to the moment with the most recent revelations, bulletins and previews.