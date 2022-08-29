The leaked video of Olivia Wilde and generated controversy in Hollywood

Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from her movie



Olivia Wilde he begged Shia LaBeouf to stay on in her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” in a video leaked Friday, just two days after the director claimed she had fired the actor to take care of her co-star, Florence Pugh.

Wilde, 38, sent the video to the actor in 2020. “I wanted to reach out because I feel like I’m not ready to give this up yet,” she said. “I’m heartbroken too and I want to work this out.” Wilde hints at a disagreement between LaBeouf and the film’s lead actress, Florence Pugh. “I think this might be some sort of wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re willing to try it with me, with us.”said.

“If she really commits, if she puts her mind and her heart into it, at this point and if you can make amends, what do you think? There is hope? Will you tell me?” Wilde is clearly heard saying in an attempt to keep LaBeouf from leaving the film, regardless of Pugh’s alleged complaints about his co-star.

In the clip, sent by Wilde to LaBefouf, she is heard pleading with him not to leave the project and treating Pugh as unprofessional, whom she condescendingly calls “Miss Flo”, thus contradicting her first statements, in which he boasted that he had fired the actor to take care of the actress.

The leaked images come after Wilde told the magazine Variety that LaBefouf was removed from the project and replaced by his now boyfriend, Harry Styles, to keep cast members “safe” from the actor, who was accused of psychological, emotional and sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs.

“I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported.“, he pointed. Finally, she had a few words for the interpreter: “I wish you health and evolution, because I believe in restorative justice.”

LaBeouf responded to her accusations in an email to Variety on Thursday and also sent the magazine screenshots of texts Wilde allegedly sent to him on Aug. 16, 2020, after he expressed a desire to resign.

“It doesn’t feel right to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.”, Wilde supposedly wrote in a text. “I’m devastated because it could have been something special”. LaBeouf claimed that he resigned the day after receiving that message.

The actor demands that Wilde correct his statements, writing in the email published on Friday that the actress-director has made it “more difficult” for him to “get out of the hole” he dug for a series of scandals he starred in in the past.

LaBeouf explained: “If lies are repeated enough in public, they become truth. I never got fired, Olivia.” continuous. “It is not the truth. You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.r,” he remarked. “I humbly ask you, as a person with a view to doing things right, to correct the speech to the best of your ability.”

In the last hours, Florence Pugh announced that she will not promote the film, fueling rumors about her bad relationship with Wilde. The actress will only attend the press during the debut of the production at the Venice Festival.

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on September 23.

