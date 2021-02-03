The leaks of the club and the future of Messi: one of the figures of the team spoke of the moment that Barcelona lives

Barcelona is going through a complicated present, involved in extra-sporting episodes (Reuters)

No doubt that Frenkie De Jong It is one of the successes of the old directive of FC Barcelona, ​​as far as transfers are concerned. In addition to Lionel Messi, the young Dutch midfielder is indispensable in Ronald Koeman’s scheme in an atypical season for the team, in terms of what happens both on and off the field.

The leaks of the last days, among which stand out that of the multimillionaire contract of Lionel Messi and an intimate report from the technical secretariat, brought the institution to the front pages of the sports newspapers, ahead of the fact of having achieved some regularity in the game with four consecutive victories.

The former Ajax footballer spoke about this in dialogue with the Catalan media TV3, where he assured that, “We are not affected by everything that happens outside. The changing room is armored “, with respect to the recent controversies that revolve around the economic and non-sporting part of the club.

Frenkie De Jong is one of the indispensable ones on Ronald Koeman’s list (Reuters)

In turn, the international with the Netherlands National Team also referred to the uncertain future of Lionel Messi with the Barça shirt: “I would like Messi to continue with us next year. But it is a subject on which I cannot say anything. He has to decide what he wants to do with his future ”.

In addition, he recognized that his arrival in Barcelona was due in part to wanting to play with the best footballer in the world by his side: “It was one of the factors that made me decide to come to Barça. Not the most important but one of the factors that influenced the decision. He has been the best player in the world for 15 years. When I was 12, he was already the best player in the world. So being able to play alongside him is fantastic ”.

De Jong assured that one of the factors why he arrived at Barcelona was because of Messi (Reuters)

Frenkie De Jong is going through one of his best football moments since his arrival, and perhaps even his short career, as a result of the system change implemented by his compatriot Ronald Koeman, in which It gave him more freedom of movement, allowing him to reach the area as just another attacker.

“I don’t know if we can say that it is my best moment since I arrived at Barça. It is true that I am scoring more goals and, when people see that you score goals, it seems that everything is going well. But now the important thing is to keep it in time, I have to extend this good moment. I feel like I’m fine and comfortable, but I know I have to show my quality even more and help the team more. I have room for improvement ”, he assured.

Until now, has 5 goals and 4 assists in 28 games, surpassing himself in what he did last season and also his performance with Ajax in 2018-2019, where he converted 4 and gave 4 passes on goal.

