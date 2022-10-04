the legal consequences explained by a lawyer

WhatsApp is today the main messaging application in the world. And while it can be a very useful tool in everyday life, It is a double-edged sword. Many personal conflicts revolve around WhatsApp conversations and that is why wanting to peek into another person’s chats can be tempting for some.

And well, beyond that hack WhatsApp is not something simple at a technical level, nor is it something that should be desired in view of the legal consequences that may result the simple act of trying. At Xataka Android we have contacted a lawyer who has explained everything about these practices to us.

Apart from being unethical, it is also illegal

Our particular position against WhatsApp espionage is clear and that is that we cannot defend it in any case when it comes to a conflict between individuals. It doesn’t matter what’s in the background: couple breakups, problems between friends, family conflicts… Above all, we believe in the individual privacy of each user with their WhatsApp account.

A server can attest to having received dozens of messages over the years asking for “help to hack X person’s WhatsApp”. All this with endless excuses, each one more ridiculous. For them, and for anyone who is simply curious in this matter, to say that The law protects victims of espionage on WhatsApp.

Cynthia Nantón Portela, procedural lawyer of the Illustrious Bar Association of Madrid, has been kind enough to assist us to learn in detail the consequences What can WhatsApp spying bring?

First of all, we know that Spying on WhatsApp is just as criminal as any other type of espionage. “The espionage of any means of communication, be it WhatsApp, Facebook conversations, Instagram, text messages, emails and even written correspondence, can be included in the crime of discovery and revelation of secrets,” explains Nantón Portela, who also cites article 197.1 of the Penal Code in which it is typified:

“Whoever, to discover the secrets or violate the privacy of another, without their consent, seizes their papers, letters, email messages or any other documents or personal effects, intercepts their telecommunications or uses technical devices for listening, transmission , recording or reproduction of sound or image, or any other communication signal, will be punished with the prison sentences of one to four years and a fine of twelve to twenty-four months.”

And while it is true that the aforementioned article does not specify the use of WhatsApp literally, the lawyer explains that there have already been convictions for these facts. Specifically, it exposes the case of a woman in Jaén who was sentenced to one year in prison and twelve months fine after a Sentence of the Penal Court nº3 of Jaén. This court found it criminal that this woman took her husband’s mobile phone in order to enter WhatsApp and discover whether or not she had an extramarital relationship.

If Let’s be victims of WhatsApp spying, Nantón Portela tells us that it is perfectly denounceable by assuming this “a violation of our privacy and a possible revelation of secrets”. We also asked what kind of evidence we should argue in court if the complaint were successful. The lawyer told us the following:

“Tests can be diverse and must attend to the development of the factscould range from testimonials, people who have had knowledge of the circumstances in which the criminal act has been carried out, documentaries, contribution of collated conversations that have been the subject of the events, to expert opinions, from technical specialists who inspect the terminal for example if the spying has been done through applications.”

Returning to the first section of article 197 of the Criminal Code and as we have already seen in the Jaén ruling, The established penalties range from one to four years in prison.. In any case, the lawyer affirms that “these sentences are not watertight, since they could vary with the application of aggravating and mitigating factors.” See as an example of an aggravating circumstance the kinship between victim and executioner.

It does not matter what method is used and the reasons that are alleged. it’s illegal

We wanted to go further in our questions to lawyer Cynthia Nantón Portela, asking her for example If for legal purposes it is the same to spy on WhatsApp with computer tools than physically taking the victim’s mobile. Again according to the Criminal Code, he confirmed that it was, given that “the methods used to commit the crime would not be relevant when determining the sentence.”

In addition, the lawyer wanted to focus especially on the Importance of exposing the victim’s WhatsApp as an aggravating circumstance. It states that “there will be an aggravation of penalties when the disclosure refers to personal data that reveal data on ideology, religion, beliefs, health, racial origin, sexual life or minor victims, disabled or in need of special protection, when they are carried out in pursuit of a lucrative purpose or when they are disseminated”.

We have also been able to verify that, even looping the loop, espionage is not justified even when security reasons are alleged. Giving an example that a person suspects that another is committing criminal acts via WhatsApp and tries to spy on him to verify it, the lawyer is blunt in stating the following:

“In this case, it would not apply as a cause for exemption, an individual is not authorized to carry out these acts, no matter how justified he considers it, for this should go to the State Security Forces and Bodies and denounce […] knowledge of that crime. For the use of espionage to be justified, it should be carried out through what we call investigative proceedings, which are used in criminal proceedings that are in a first phase of investigation, called the investigation phase. In order to make use of these procedures, the same must be carried out by authorized personnel for this, as is the case of the Police or Civil Guard, and must be approved by judicial authorization in a reasoned manner, since as we have previously mentioned, we would be facing an interference in a fundamental right such as the right to privacy.

So, if at any time you have had even the slightest curiosity to know the content of another person’s WhatsApp, knowing this is the least responsible for you to think twice. The digital age makes us believe that we are immune to certain practicesbut here we have been able to verify that WhatsApp is not one of them.