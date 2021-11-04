The “legal vacuum” that Faitelson showed by the sanctions of the FIFA to the Tri

The punishment that FIFA assigned to the Tri is that they will not be able to have fans in the stadium stands (Photo: Thomas Shea / Usa Today Sports)

Recently, the Mexican team for incidents with the homophobic scream. The punishment that FIFA assigned to Tri is that they will not be able to count on fans in the stadium stands when they face Costa Rica and Panama.

David Faitelson He fueled the discussion when he pointed out and criticized the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) for the decision not to change the venue of the local games. The journalist stated that it was played in the Aztec stadium for other interests. Now, following that same discussion, he added that the problem is because there is a legal vacuum that does not sanction these behaviors.

He even said that for the authorities shouting the famous word is an act in favor of freedom of expression.

David Faitelson argued that the legal vacuum against homophobic screaming does not allow attacking the problem

“Amazing! Yelling ‘Put …’ in a stadium is a fault for the FMF and FIFA, but under the laws, the Mexican authorities is it… a form of “freedom of expression”? There is a legal vacuum in the matter that does not help to combat this despicable act … ”, affirmed the communicator.

The statements of the journalist from ESPN about the laws and the homophobic cry ignited the debate on social networks. There were people who argued that it was impossible for legal sanctions to arrive for such an act; too there were those who claimed that FIFA was double standards by punishing the scream but supporting cultures with homophobic overtones.

In the reactions to this tweet, it was also alleged that they are expressions that do not attack; However, in the same social media discussion, it was explained how the scream could become offensive to people.

These were Faitelson's statements regarding the homophobic scream

When the new sanction was announced, Faitelson exploded against the FMF, since he considers that not leaving the Azteca Stadium responds to outside interests. The solution that he proposed was to diversify the fans to avoid the acts of which, until now, the citizens of the capital are guilty.

In fact, he dared to propose alternate venues in which he considers, the Tri could play: “In every sense, (they should) look for “new airs” in Guadalajara or Monterrey. that, by the way, it is also Mexico, it will be beneficial ”, it was read on their social networks.

The problem remains unsolved. Campaigns or protocols have been created, but the cry continues to be present. The National Team has eight knockout games to go to Qatar 2022; of those eight, four are in local condition, but of those, two will be without an audience. By the scream, the fans only have two chances to see the Tri before the World Cup.

The Azteca Stadium has been home to the national team for a long time

Their closest commitments will be against the United States and Canada, the North Americans will be measured as visitors. Then they will go to Jamaica. Later, the Aztec team will receive Panama and Costa Rica, but they are the veto duels to the fans, and one day later one of the most anticipated matches will be played, again against the United States but now at home. Then they will visit Honduras and to finish the octagonal they will receive El Salvador.

For David Faitelson it is clear, Colossus of Santa Úrsula should stop hosting the Mexico games; However, he is aware that it will not happen since “there is something more” than sports to be able to perform such an act.

“Two games without an audience for the Mexican team. New FIFA punishment for ‘the scream’ homophobic. FMF error. It’s been a long time since they had to leave the Azteca, but the interests are the interests…. ”, sentenced the journalist.

