The legend Chiche Caldarella, one of the two Argentines who won in the MotoGP and who at 81 years of age is encouraged on two wheels

Chiche Caldarella is 81 years old and looks impeccable (Photo: Infobae)

60 years ago there was a group of Argentine pioneers who made motorcycling popular. They managed to bring MotoGP and its minor categories to the country and got several local riders to measure themselves against the best in the world. One of those who made history is Benedict chiche Caldarellawhich on October 14, 1962 became one of the two albicelestes to win in 500 cm3, as the queen category of the World Championship was called at the time.

chiche He was born on September 1, 1940 in Vicente López and is a legend of two wheels in our country. That race was the last date of the season, scored by the contest and the only one that was held outside Europe that year. He ran into the Autodrome of Buenos Aires Oscar and Juan Gálvez and the extinct circuit number 2 of 3,912 meters was used. It was the one that reached the old pitchfork, which was meters from the front door. That sector no longer exists and was occupied for the construction of the kart track.

The stands of the Buenos Aires Coliseum were full and it was a real two-wheeler party with all the classes of the time: 50 cm3, 125 cm3, 250 cm3 and 500 cm3. The test was valid for the World Cup. Chiche and his people, after solving some problems on his motorcycle Matchless G50surprised everyone from the previous one by getting the pole.

Chiche Caldarella remembers his victory in the MotoGP in Buenos Aires, in the second GP of Argentina, held in 1962

In the queen category, 12 pilots ran. Caldarella went ahead and the English could do nothing Arthur Wheeler (Moto Guzzi) and the Austrian Bert Schneider (Norton), who dropped out. Chiche prevailed convincingly and the Autodromo vibrated with his demonstration. He was the second Argentine to win in 500 cm3, after Jorge Kissling in 1961. For the joy to be complete, the podium was full of Argentines: the winner was escorted Juan Carlos and Eduardo Salatino, both with Norton. Behind were the Chileans Pablo Gamberini (Matchless) y Omleto Pomesano (Matchless) and the Uruguayan Manuel Soler (Norton). Infobae spoke with Chiche about that glory Sunday and about the present of motorcycling.

-What do you remember of that victory?

-The one I won in ’62… I won the Grand Prix of the Argentine Republic. I prepared very well for that race. The foreigners were there and with (Juan Carlos) Salatino we had a very good race and we fought it between the two of us. We were able to do 1 and 2. So I have a very great memory of that race because it was the Grand Prix of the Argentine Republic, one of the first to be run here.

-How was the participation of that weekend arranged?

-I had been racing since 1959, I raced with my father’s motorcycle, with a Saturno 500. Later in ’60 I won the entire Argentine and South American championship, with another Gilera just like it and in ’61 we bought this Matchless, which we had many problems and we were able to solve all the problems in the year ’62. From then on I started to win races and I won the championship in ’63, but beforehand I had just won the Grand Prix of the Argentine Republic.

Chiche Caldarella with his Matchless G50 at the 1962 GP, at the Hairpin of the Buenos Aires Autodrome (INFORMOTO Magazine)

-How does it feel to be one of the two Argentines to have won in the top flight?

-I think it is a great satisfaction because in the 500 category (cm3), which was the MotoGP at that time, there was no other Argentine (winner). It is a pity that so many years go by that we cannot have another Argentine driver, either with a title or with having won a Grand Prix of the Argentine Republic.

Caldarella was the first official Honda rider of Latin American origin in the World Speed ​​Championship. The incident occurred at the 250 cm3 Argentine Republic Grand Prix in 1961, with one of the famous RC 162 prototypes, champion that year with Mike Hailwood, which won nine titles: three in 250 cm3, two in 350 cm3 and four in 500 cm3. He also ran Formula 1.

From those first Grand Prix the two wheels became a rage and later other exponents arrived such as the world championships Hugo Vignetti and willy perez, who achieved podiums in 125 cm3. Even though Sebastián Porto went further with his world runner-up in 250 cm3 in 2004 and his seven victories in the displacement quarter. Caldarella also explains why Argentina is far from having a representative that emerges from national motorcycling, since it is worth remembering that Gabriel Rodrigo rides with an Argentine license, but was born and trained in Spain.

Chiche at the top of the podium of the 1964 Shell Coppa d’Oro. It was his victory in Imola, in which he was carried on a litter by the Italians. He is accompanied by the local Remo Venturi (INFORMOTO Magazine)

-And why can’t you? We had Seba Porto or René Zanatta who also did their thing too

-I think it was all very isolated, they were all very isolated campaigns. Today a very, very large money is required, the package of money is very large. In our time the pilot had a lot to do with it and a factory would take you there, like I ran for Gilera in Italy. Thus, without charging anything, they paid me everything and that is why I was able to get up and run. But today it is not like that. Today it takes millions to join a team, have a good bike, become a professional like those who are racing now.

-Which current rider dazzles you in MotoGP?

-There are many since everyone to ride the motorcycles that ride now requires a technique and learning from the rider, which is to set up a motorcycle, something that is very difficult. Fabio Quartararo I think he’s a great MotoGP champion, but sometimes you have to have a bit of luck in the races, like the one he had last year.

-Any anecdote under the bike?

-The best was when I ran for the first time in Italy (Coppa d’Oro Shell), it went to a circuit that was Imola, nothing less, and I thought that the racetrack was mountain and not mountain, there were ups and downs. And well I ran with the Gilera Quattro de 500 cm3, which was seven years older than the other bikes and I was able to win a race that was not going my way in practice. I won the race and the public carried me on a stretcher to the podium. that, the most.

Chiche Caldarella tells her anecdote after winning in Imola. The reaction that the Italians had, who treated him like an idol

That Gilera 500 that Chiche mentions was repaired in 1963 by the team at Geoff Duke, which was still fast but not very reliable. When the Scuderia Duke retired, Caldarella acquired one of these machines, with which he also participated in races in Europe. At the United States Grand Prix, he impressed by following Hailwood with whom he had a tough duel, until his gearbox broke, while at the Grand Prix of Nations he set the fastest lap at Monza and finished second behind the Hailwood pilot.

At 81 years old, Chiche usually shows off vice with a street motorcycle. He was present at Termas de Río Hondo, Santiago del Estero at the Grand Prix of the Argentine Republic and has not missed any edition since the return in 2014 of the Speed ​​Motorcycle World Championship. But he is also interested in the Argentine championship that he knew how to win and it is an authorized opinion to analyze his reality.

The remembered duel with Mike Hailwood, in the 1964 United States GP, held at the legendary Daytona track (INFORMOTO Magazine)

-How do you see the current Argentine speed championship?

-It’s very good and I’ve seen it on television. I liked the show that the boys put on, especially those in the smaller categories that are very close together and that is the biggest show that can be seen on a racetrack. It is a category to learn, without detracting from other categories.

-What does national motorcycling lack to be that of another era?

-That Argentine motorcycling be enlightened with someone who says “well, what is needed I will put it so that they can race”. And then, my dream, since always, is to be able to take ten boys to do the whole school in Europe. Spain is a possibility because in all its minor categories you can learn and also so that they can train in the environment, which is very different from the one we have here.

Lole Reutemann, Ron Tauranac (designer) and Chiche Caldarella in the Brabham workshop (CORSA Archive)

Caldarella also raced in cars and had good races in Turismo Carretera in which he got a podium and joined the Automobile Club Argentino (ACA) team that started in the National Formula 2 and reached the European Formula 2 in 1970. In that team He was a companion of Carlos Alberto Reutemann.

-What do you remember about your time in motorsport?

-Yes, but the car it was a necessity. I ran for the first time in a Turismo Carretera that he lent me Jorge Cupeiro, a Turin. He called me and said, “Do you want to test drive the car?” And so it was, I grabbed the car, I started for a few laps and I felt comfortable and decided to run. I started third in my first race and I remember that I got a very good prize. In addition, I appeared in all the magazines, all the newspapers, but when I arrived from Europe after racing motorcycles, the comments were very small. I was on the ACA team that came to Europe, but six months later I came back. Then I ran in National Tourism, some races with a Fiat 125, 128, but well, that’s how I lost interest. The motorsport theme is another stage and I earned money, but the motorcycle is the motorcycle, I should never have gotten off.

Caldarella on the 1961 Matchless G50 500cc replica. It was in Autoclásica 2012 and the bike was awarded (Grand Premioweb)

In the 2012 edition of Autoclásica, Chiche drove a Matchles G50 500 cm3 model 1961, similar to the one he used to win that race. The former pilot was honored at the show when he celebrated half a century of his feat. “I got on a replica that is from the Claudio Scalise museum and we were able to get that motorcycle in Europe that is a replica of the one I was riding. The fairing is faithful. I was able to do a few laps at Termas de Río Hondo in other editions of the Argentine GP and it was very exciting”, he recalls.

Today Chiche is asked for selfies by people who have never seen him run since his triumph 60 years ago transcended and was passed down for generations. Caldarella is one of those pioneers who made history in Argentine motorcycling and achieved its popularity. That explains why there is a crowd this weekend at Termas de Río Hondo, where they expect more than 120 thousand people in the accumulated of the three days.

“CHICHE” CALDARELLA

Chiche on a sports bike (Facebook: Chiche Caldarella)

At the start of Daytona. On his left Phil Read, on a Matchless (INFORMOTO Magazine)

At the 1961 Argentine GP on a Honda RC 162 (INFORMOTO Magazine)

The former pilot was present at Termas de Río Hondo and received hundreds of greetings and requests for photos (Infobae)

