The legend continues: Serena Williams debuted at the US Open with victory against Danka Kovinic and delayed her retirement from tennis

Serena Williams presented with victory at the US Open against Danka Kovinic and delayed her retirement from tennis.

On a magical night in New York, Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic in her US Open debut, the probable scene of his farewell to tennis. The 40-year-old tennis player and winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, he delayed his goodbye by beating the Montenegrin, number 80 in the WTA ranking, by 6-3 y 6-3.

The American celebrated her victory in style with her 23,800 dedicated fans on the center court of Flushing Meadows and will now face Estonian Anett Kontaveit, world number two, on Wednesday in the second round.

“First of all, thank you very much because I did not expect any of this”, Serena thanked after her triumph. “When I jumped on the track I just tried to do my best. The crowd was crazy and really helped me get it,” she added. Although she will also be competing in doubles alongside her older sister Venus, the sports world had all eyes on Serena Williams’ singles debut.

Serena’s emotion after the game.

“It is a very difficult decision. When you love something so much, it’s very hard to leave it.” acknowledged an emotional Williams. “Now is the time, I have a family and there are other episodes in life. I call it evolution.” he claimed. One month after turning 41, Serena has hinted that she will retire after her participation in this US Open, a tournament in which she became known in 1999 with her first Grand Slam title at 19 years.

All this electric atmosphere came crashing down on Kovinic, a tennis player 13 years younger and without titles in her showcase. Montenegrina, that had recognized in the previous one feeling “honored” by this opportunitywas overtaken by a Williams who was in her best form since her recent return to competition after a year of inactivity.

The American relied on her still powerful serve (9 aces) to slow down efforts and was relentless in key moments, saving eight of the 10 break points she faced.

The celebrities who witnessed the debut of Serena Williams.

With all the anticipation on his shoulders, Williams started serving in a first game in which, after committing a pair of double faults, he overcame two break points. In the next game he brought the crowd to its feet with a run to the net that sealed a spectacular break point and sent the message that, as always, he was out to fight.

His game looked sharper than in the other few four games he had played this year, in which he conceded three losses. Leading 2-0, nerves began to change sides although Kovinic responded by winning three straight games.

The reaction ended up being a mirage and Williams, carried on wings by the public, immediately broke his serve and accelerated relentlessly until giving himself the opportunity to win the set with his serve.

The tribute they prepared for Serena Williams after her triumphant debut at the US Open.

In an epic game, Williams saved four break points to wrap up the set and now let out her first gasp as the crowd roared in the stands. The American was poised to add to her devastating record of 98 wins and three losses in US Open matches in which she took the lead.

Intimidated by the atmosphere and by the legend in front of him, Kovinic had no ability to react and gave up his serve in the fifth game. That was the only thing Serena needed to ensure her long-awaited victory in her debut and celebrate it with a half turn and a radiant smile.

Serena Williams celebrates after beating Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in her Us Open debut (Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

