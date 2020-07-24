The Legend Of Korra: 5 Reasons To Finally Watch It, Now That It’s Coming To Netflix

Go away a Remark
Glad days are right here once more! After the good success of Avatar: The Final Airbender returning to Netflix, the streaming gods have determined to place The Legend of Korra, which is the follow-up sequence to ATLA, up on their streaming service. Coming on August 14th (!!), those that have by no means watched The Legend of Korra will lastly get an opportunity to proceed the journey within the Avatar cycle.
Now, clearly I’m excited since I’m one of many only a few individuals who prefers The Legend of Korra to Avatar: The Final Airbender (Although, I undoubtedly love them each). However this text is for the individuals who know little or no or subsequent to nothing about The Legend of Korra, and why they need to be very, very excited.
Watching Avatar: The Final Airbender First is Not Required
This may sound like blasphemy to some followers, however I believe it may be even higher for those who don’t watch Avatar: The Final Airbender earlier than you watch The Legend of Korra. And that’s as a result of the tones are so drastically completely different. I hate to say this, however there are a whole lot of followers of ATLA who can’t stand The Legend of Korra. And whereas there are a myriad of explanation why some folks dislike it, I believe the principle purpose is that it simply feels a lot completely different from ATLA.
Avatar: The Final Airbender offers with some fairly darkish themes, like genocide and battle, but it surely at all times tries to keep up a kind of whimsical tone to it because it’s a kids’s cartoon. However The Legend of Korra is far, a lot darker, with some folks pondering it’s making an attempt too laborious to be edgy. However I don’t suppose so. In reality, I like to check it to the darker tone that the Harry Potter books on all through the sequence. In my thoughts, ATLA = Harry Potter and the The Sorcerer’s Stone to The Prisoner of Azkaban, whereas The Legend of Korra = The Goblet of Hearth to The Deathly Hallows. If that makes any sense.
For many who have already seen Avatar: The Final Airbender, listed here are the explanations you ought to be excited to lastly watch Korra…
The Legend of Korra Extends the Story of Avatar: The Final Airbender 70 Years Into the Future
So say you have watched Avatar: The Final Airbender already (Which you in all probability have because it was the #1 present on Netflix in America for a short while). When you have already binged that present, you then’ll in all probability wish to know what occurs after the adventures of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko. Effectively, I’ve some excellent news, and a few dangerous information for you. The excellent news is that your entire favourite characters from ATLA make some type of visitor look on The Legend of Korra. The dangerous information is that a few of these characters are lifeless.
That’s as a result of the occasions of Korra happen 70 years after the occasions of Avatar, which signifies that the world has moved on dramatically. In reality, the primary picture you actually see within the present is Korra standing in entrance of a statue of an grownup Aang, since she is the subsequent Avatar in line. Oh, and talking of which…
We Get to See the Subsequent Avatar in Line
Segue! So clearly, The Legend of Korra is concerning the subsequent Avatar, however Korra is very completely different from Aang. In reality, she’s just about the polar reverse of him. I don’t wish to spoil something for you, however simply image Bizarro Aang, and also you’ll in all probability have a reasonably good image of what Korra is like. Now, maintain this in thoughts: You may not like Korra in the beginning of the present (Or by the tip of the present, for that matter, as some folks by no means heat as much as her). However that’s intentional, since once more, she’s very a lot in contrast to Aang. So a whole lot of the qualities that you simply appreciated in him, you in all probability gained’t see in Korra. A minimum of at first.
That’s the cool factor about Korra. She’s a extremely fascinating Avatar. She doesn’t need to rush via the method like Aang did, however on the identical time, she has a whole lot of her personal bumps alongside the highway. As I mentioned earlier than, some folks don’t like her journey because the Avatar (and there’s one second in E book 2 that almost all ATLA followers unanimously hate), but it surely’s undoubtedly completely different from Aang’s journey, whether or not you prefer it or not. Simply so that you to know.
The Motion is Distinctive
The motion in Avatar: The Final Airbender is superior, however I personally suppose they take it to a different degree in The Legend of Korra. A typical criticism of The Legend of Korra is that the characters aren’t pretty much as good as they’re on ATLA. And whereas I disagree with that notion, I’ll say that I believe Korra makes up for it in its motion sequences, as I believe they move lots higher and look extra dynamic.
That’s to not say that the motion of ATLA didn’t work for me. It did. It undoubtedly did. As I’ve mentioned previously, I really like Avatar: The Final Airbender. However the motion in Korra simply blows me away. Plus, there’s much more metalbending on Korra, and likewise a brand new subbending method on this present that I don’t wish to spoil for you. So, for those who appreciated the motion on ATLA, you then’re in for an actual deal with with TLOK.
We Get A number of Villains This Time Round Moderately Than Simply One Large Dangerous
And eventually, an enormous distinction between ATLA and TLOK is that we get a distinct villain every season. In ATLA, we had a whole lot of smaller villains (Zuko being one in all them early on) however Hearth Lord Ozai (voiced by Mark Hamill) was the large dangerous and the principle antagonist of the present.
Not so on The Legend of Korra, the place every season has a compelling new antagonist. And whereas some villains are higher than others on TLOK (I’m going to warn you prematurely that Season 2 is just a little sluggish), I believe that the sequence finest villains are means higher, and extra three-dimensional than Ozai ever was. So that you undoubtedly have one thing to sit up for with all 4 books for those who’re into compelling antagonists.
And people are simply among the explanation why I believe you ought to be excited for The Legend of Korra to seem on Netflix. I’m properly conscious that there are a lot of, many individuals on the market who will inform you that The Legend of Korra sucks, however don’t hearken to these folks. Watch it on August 14, and resolve for your self whether or not you prefer it or not. Let’s simply say that I envy you. And that is as a result of I want Icould watch it for the primary time yet again. Oh, properly. I assume viewing quantity 4 needs to be fairly enjoyable, too.
