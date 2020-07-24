The Legend Of Korra: 5 Reasons To Finally Watch It, Now That It’s Coming To Netflix

Avatar: The Final Airbender offers with some fairly darkish themes, like genocide and battle, but it surely at all times tries to keep up a kind of whimsical tone to it because it’s a kids’s cartoon. However The Legend of Korra is far, a lot darker, with some folks pondering it’s making an attempt too laborious to be edgy. However I don’t suppose so. In reality, I like to check it to the darker tone that the Harry Potter books on all through the sequence. In my thoughts, ATLA = Harry Potter and the The Sorcerer’s Stone to The Prisoner of Azkaban, whereas The Legend of Korra = The Goblet of Hearth to The Deathly Hallows. If that makes any sense.

For many who have already seen Avatar: The Final Airbender, listed here are the explanations you ought to be excited to lastly watch Korra…