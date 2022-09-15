The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 reappears with final name, release date and trailer

The Nintendo Switch exclusive will hit stores under the name Tears of the Kingdom in mid-2023.

It was one of the expected announcements for the afternoon and this time it was present. Nintendo confirmed a few minutes ago that the hitherto known as Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 It will hit stores as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He wasn’t the only headline left by the video game. The Japanese company shared a trailer and confirmed its release date for this spring.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023The new adventure starring Link has been showcased in a brief gameplay trailer where we have seen some of his new special abilities, which seem to revolve around the ability to travel from the ground to that world in the clouds that we saw in previous videos. The mural with which the trailer starts is also interesting, as details about the history prior to this new great adventure appear.

Also noteworthy is a kind of flying vehicle with the appearance of an eagle in which, it seems, Link will be able to fly through the skies. It remains to be seen if freely or as a means of fixed transport. Another of the abilities that have starred in the video has to do with the apparent possibility of sending objects from the ground to the sky, which we can take advantage of for Link to climb and reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

Although the trailer has been brief, the good news is that it has been accompanied by a release date: May 12, 2023. It has not been the only great announcement of this Nintendo Direct, as the new Fire Emblem with release date and collector’s edition has also been announced, we have had a first look at the new tracks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and we have also had -al end- Pikmin 4 news from Miyamoto.

