The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the next 64 game coming to Nintendo Switch Online in February

Expansion Pack owners receive Banjo-Kazooie this Friday.

The new Nintendo Switch Online subscription adds to its Expansion Pack some of the best games from the SEGA Mega Drive and Nintendo 64 catalogs. From the first we have known five more games that have been incorporated during the month of December, while from the second, the subscribers enjoy from today the arrival from Banjo-Kazooie.

It will be available in FebruaryThat was the game of the legendary classic console planned for the first month of the year, but we still needed to know who will be the next protagonist on the list. Through its official social networks, Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the february game that owners of the Expansion Pack will be able to download, although we still don’t know the day it will be available.

This is one of Link’s most beloved adventures by players. Not just for being the sequel to Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64, but because of its three-day cycle and its main mechanic based on the use of masks that allows the character to transform into different creatures. It is the second installment to use 3D graphics, and received very good reviews from critics and players globally.

It is worth remembering that the announcement of the new subscription had a uneven reception by the Switch gaming community. Some were very keen to be able to enjoy Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive titles on the hybrid console, but the company received a lot of criticism for the price increase and the comparison with the rest of the services that exist in the industry.

