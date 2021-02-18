The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD anunciado para Nintendo Switch

While many expected news for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in the last Nintendo Direct, which will have to wait at least until the end of the year, the big news related to the saga on this 35th anniversary was the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD retains the Wii motion controls (adapted to the Switch’s Joy-Con), while adding a new button-only control scheme so you can play in handheld or lite mode.

To accompany Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo announced a new set of The Legend of Zelda-themed Joy-Cons. The Joy-Cons on the left and right are inspired by the Master Sword and the Hylian Shield respectively, to mimic how the Joy-Cons will function when played in motion control mode.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was the last main Zelda game released before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Skyward Sword took full advantage of the Wii’s motion controls with the Wii Motion Plus adapter. This means that the motion controls for Skyward Sword were more sophisticated than the Wii port of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

Interestingly, Amazon already leaked The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Switch last year. Both Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and its Joy-Cons will launch on July 16.